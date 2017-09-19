|
Inflatable_Armadillo wrote:
Yet Cllr Box has not even had the common courtesy or decency of speaking/emailing/contacting the Chairman of the Wakefield and District Community Trust, they Trust they set-up, the Trust charged with the delivery and running of a new community stadium for the citizens of Wakefield, to discuss 'their' plans or this announcement!

Ask yourselves why not?
Ask yourselves why not?
Has it been considered that because the trusts or multiple trusts angle of all this has become more than a little bit toxic in recent times in amongst everything else it's best that it's put to one side for the time being to see if a solution can be achieved without digging all that back up again? If those invited to the meeting are the WMDC, 88M and Michael Carter, is that not enough to get the job done?
Historically the biggest obstacles to overcome to delivery of this community stadium are:
WMDC - they're present in the meetings and reading their tweet, claim to have a way forward.
Developer - No Yorkcourt representation and the emergence of 88M as an attendee suggest that dial may have been shifted slightly and may allude to no further need for Yorkcourt or Rodney Walker (who appear to come as one).
The club - it's assumed Michael Carter is at the meetings and is both speaking on behalf of the club and the trust. Is that not a good thing? Surely if a resolution to funding, land, and a developer can be agreed between those 3 parties alone, would the very fact that one of those parties in agreement is also a member of the trust mean by default your trust would ultimately take ownership of the stadium? And if there is no new stadium and the meetings are about Belle Vue, again why would the trust need to be present?
Slugger McBatt wrote:
"Hi Manni. I'm Peter. Have I introduced you to the Planning Committee? Yes, those ones over there in the Trinity tops. About your plans for any future developments ...."
I can hope.
I'm afraid the only hope you have is either Bob Hope or no hope.
Don't think anyone on the Council has a Trinity top except for Maureen Cummings.
Inflatable_Armadillo wrote:
Yet Cllr Box has not even had the common courtesy or decency of speaking/emailing/contacting the Chairman of the Wakefield and District Community Trust, they Trust they set-up, the Trust charged with the delivery and running of a new community stadium for the citizens of Wakefield, to discuss 'their' plans or this announcement!

Ask yourselves why not?
Ask yourselves why not?
If Michael is going is it really that important?
Inflatable_Armadillo wrote:
Yet Cllr Box has not even had the common courtesy or decency of speaking/emailing/contacting the Chairman of the Wakefield and District Community Trust, they Trust they set-up, the Trust charged with the delivery and running of a new community stadium for the citizens of Wakefield, to discuss 'their' plans or this announcement!

Ask yourselves why not?
Ask yourselves why not?
Because the aforementioned is self-serving, altruistic, egotistical and always wants to be bathed in glory. However the fact that he would gladly leave WT up the creek without a paddle without so much as a backward glance does not inspire me with much confidence in 'their' plan.
Inflatable_Armadillo wrote:
Yet Cllr Box has not even had the common courtesy or decency of speaking/emailing/contacting the Chairman of the Wakefield and District Community Trust, they Trust they set-up, the Trust charged with the delivery and running of a new community stadium for the citizens of Wakefield, to discuss 'their' plans or this announcement!

Ask yourselves why not?
Ask yourselves why not?
I'm trying not to IA, every time I see Box being quoted I cant help feeling something wrong is happening.
wtid71 wrote:
Because the aforementioned is self-serving, altruistic, egotistical and always wants to be bathed in glory.
That is my main hope, that he will see it as the great delivery, the final monument to his glorious leadership.
