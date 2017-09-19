WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:08 pm
gowerthegroap User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2006 2:11 am
Posts: 561
Has it been considered that because the trusts or multiple trusts angle of all this has become more than a little bit toxic in recent times in amongst everything else it's best that it's put to one side for the time being to see if a solution can be achieved without digging all that back up again? If those invited to the meeting are the WMDC, 88M and Michael Carter, is that not enough to get the job done?

Historically the biggest obstacles to overcome to delivery of this community stadium are:

WMDC - they're present in the meetings and reading their tweet, claim to have a way forward.

Developer - No Yorkcourt representation and the emergence of 88M as an attendee suggest that dial may have been shifted slightly and may allude to no further need for Yorkcourt or Rodney Walker (who appear to come as one).

The club - it's assumed Michael Carter is at the meetings and is both speaking on behalf of the club and the trust. Is that not a good thing? Surely if a resolution to funding, land, and a developer can be agreed between those 3 parties alone, would the very fact that one of those parties in agreement is also a member of the trust mean by default your trust would ultimately take ownership of the stadium? And if there is no new stadium and the meetings are about Belle Vue, again why would the trust need to be present?
Who is online

