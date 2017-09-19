JINJER wrote:
I thought this was an interesting line.
"One of the issues are the terms of the match day revenue if they stay". Taken from The Sun Twitter page. I didn't realise that there were outside sources involved in match day revenue.
Purely hypothetical of course but this could be a negative. Maybe the new terms of extending rental of Belle Vue is that the ground owners get a share of matchday refreshment sales? This would be very bad for Carter and could be the council , the BV owner and the SL deadline forcing Carter into a less favourable decision. I feel the more deadline looms, the less cards we have to play.
As for Dewsbury, I appreciate that Carter has often quoted it as an option. Having been there myself I feel it is too small a ground for SL and will reduce the club's revenue significantly. I fear it could be the start of a downward spiral for income. But then again I appreciate I am only making assumptions. My opinion is as valid as the next one's and we need to trust Carter will make the right decision for the club.
