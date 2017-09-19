WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:48 am
NEwildcat
Egg Banjo wrote:
I'll believe it when I'm sitting in my own seat in the Neil Fox stand of the Sir Rodney Walker Megadome :lol:


It's the hope I can't stand :CURTAIN:
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:58 am
wildshot
JINJER wrote:
I thought this was an interesting line.
"One of the issues are the terms of the match day revenue if they stay". Taken from The Sun Twitter page. I didn't realise that there were outside sources involved in match day revenue.


Purely hypothetical of course but this could be a negative. Maybe the new terms of extending rental of Belle Vue is that the ground owners get a share of matchday refreshment sales? This would be very bad for Carter and could be the council , the BV owner and the SL deadline forcing Carter into a less favourable decision. I feel the more deadline looms, the less cards we have to play.

As for Dewsbury, I appreciate that Carter has often quoted it as an option. Having been there myself I feel it is too small a ground for SL and will reduce the club's revenue significantly. I fear it could be the start of a downward spiral for income. But then again I appreciate I am only making assumptions. My opinion is as valid as the next one's and we need to trust Carter will make the right decision for the club.
It is "Fifita" not "Fafita"

