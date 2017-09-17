WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Season Tickets

Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:53 pm
Seeing as the 2018 regular season already has one less home fixture, I wonder what type of offer IL and the board will use to tempt folk to part with their hard-earned cash on the back of a pretty dire season.

Perhaps some sort of "failure rebate" - whereby if the club fail to finish in the top 4 at the end of the super 8 season, there is a 10% refund, or 15% off the cost of a 2019 season ticket, and if they fail to finish in the top 8, a 25% refund and a 33% reduction on a 2019 ST.

