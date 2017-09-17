Seeing as the 2018 regular season already has one less home fixture, I wonder what type of offer IL and the board will use to tempt folk to part with their hard-earned cash on the back of a pretty dire season.



Perhaps some sort of "failure rebate" - whereby if the club fail to finish in the top 4 at the end of the super 8 season, there is a 10% refund, or 15% off the cost of a 2019 season ticket, and if they fail to finish in the top 8, a 25% refund and a 33% reduction on a 2019 ST.