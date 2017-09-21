WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30

Post a reply
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:07 pm
steamy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2012 9:36 am
Posts: 193
STH 18

Others to follow
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:23 pm
rhinos_bish Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 33
STH 22
HFC 7
LEE 14
WIG 4
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:29 pm
rotherhamrhino User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Aug 30, 2005 4:14 pm
Posts: 477
STH 22
CAS 14
LEE 16
WIG 18
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:18 pm
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22246
STH 14

Others to follow tomorrow
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:26 pm
ducknumber1 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 15, 2011 7:13 pm
Posts: 225
STH 16
HFC 6
LEE 8
WIG 6
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:28 pm
Xykojen User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 06, 2013 1:51 pm
Posts: 143
Location: Lurking Somewhere
STH 22
CAS 8
LEE 10
WAK 12
-Xyk
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:56 pm
rodhutch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 639
Location: Ambleside Cumbria
STH 14
HFC 10
HUD 8
WIG 10
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 5:34 pm
Jamie101 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Nov 04, 2013 10:34 pm
Posts: 733
Location: Back in Leeds :)
StH 18
Cas 10
Lee 4
Wig 14
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:02 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1121
For ThePrinter

STH - 20
HFC - 7
LEE - 22

Will post Wigan/Wakey score on Saturday
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:29 pm
steamy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2012 9:36 am
Posts: 193
STH 18
HFC 7
LEE 8
WAK 8
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: C O Jones, Carlotti, Charlie Sheen, Dadsylad, Him, Jamie101, Lebron James, rhinos_bish, son of headingley, steamy, WF Rhino and 250 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,1392,52776,2384,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM