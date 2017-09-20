WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30

Post a reply
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:30 pm
taxi4stevesmith Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 206
STH 12
CAS 4
LEE 8
WIG 12

Thank you for running the comp foxy and good luck to the final 4
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:04 pm
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5442
SAL 4
CAS 6
LEE 8
WAK 7
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:29 pm
Priestley Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:33 am
Posts: 31
STH 12
CAS 20
LEE 8
WIG 8
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:22 am
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2948
Location: Leeds
STH 16
HFC 10
LEE 14
WIG 7
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:04 am
BRK Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2011 3:49 pm
Posts: 230
STH 16
HFC 20
LEE 14
WIG 10
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:03 am
WF Rhino User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 338
STH 22
HTC 8
LEE 16
WAK 2
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:11 am
steve slippery morris User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2006 4:43 pm
Posts: 556
STH 16
HFC 10
LEE 8
WIG 10
Cheers foxy for another year !
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 30
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:12 am
John boy 13 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2012 8:41 pm
Posts: 182
STH 14
HFC 8
LEE 8
WIG 12
The back to back champion of the shark-0- meter prediction league
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: althommo, ant1, BRK, Dadsylad, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, John boy 13, Joshheff90, Juan Cornetto, PrinterThe, Rhinoshaund III, rollin thunder, Sam Buca II, sgtwilko, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, TOMCAT and 264 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,8932,20576,2364,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM