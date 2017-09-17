This week's results

Hull FC 19 Wakefield 18 - Hull FC by 1

Leeds 44 Salford 2 - Leeds by 42

St Helens 40 Huddersfield 16- St Helens by 24

Wigan 20 Castleford 38 - Castleford by 18



This week's scores (If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)



4 Finglas, Jamie101, Priestley, Rhino46, Rhinos69, Sarahgrhino, Tad Rhino (Predictors of the week)

3 Biff Tannen, BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Carisma HFC, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, Him, John Boy 13, Old Feller, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Rodhutch, Southstander.com, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, ThePrinter, Tigertot,

Tvoc, WF Rhino, Xykojen

2 Ducknumber1, Frosties.



Overall table (the number in brackets for the current top 10 represents the number of correct score predictions right which is a tie-break in case of 2 people having the same score)



125 (10) The Biffs Back

123 (9) Jamie101

122 (10) Tvoc

121 (7) Rhinos69

-----------------------------

121 (6) Steamy

120 (6) Xykojen

119 (6) Tad Rhino

118 (6) Ducknumber1

117 (7) Broad Ings Warrior

116 (6) FoxyRhino, Him

116 (5) BRK



114 Priestley

113 John Boy 13

112 Steve Slippery Morris

111 ThePrinter, WF Rhino

110 Finglas

108 Rhino-Mark, Taxi4stevesmith

107 Frosties.

106 Rodhutch, Sarahgrhino

105 Carisma HFC, Southstander.com

104 Biff Tannen, Rhinos_bish, Old Feller

101 Deanos Rhinos

99 Rhino46

98 Tigertot

97 Highbury Rhino

91 Cuppabrew

90 Rotherhamrhino

78 Phil Clarke

69 Loiner81

40 Dave1612

24 William Eve

6 FGB

5 Mr. Zucchini Head



If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).



Salford (SAL) v St Helens (STH)

Castleford (CAS) v Hull FC (HFC)

Huddersfield (HUD) v Leeds (LEE)

Wakefield (WAK) v Wigan (WIG)



Good luck and thank you all for taking part this year.