This week's results
Hull FC 19 Wakefield 18 - Hull FC by 1
Leeds 44 Salford 2 - Leeds by 42
St Helens 40 Huddersfield 16- St Helens by 24
Wigan 20 Castleford 38 - Castleford by 18
This week's scores (If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)
4 Finglas, Jamie101, Priestley, Rhino46, Rhinos69, Sarahgrhino, Tad Rhino (Predictors of the week)
3 Biff Tannen, BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Carisma HFC, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, Him, John Boy 13, Old Feller, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Rodhutch, Southstander.com, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, ThePrinter, Tigertot,
Tvoc, WF Rhino, Xykojen
2 Ducknumber1, Frosties.
Overall table (the number in brackets for the current top 10 represents the number of correct score predictions right which is a tie-break in case of 2 people having the same score)
125 (10) The Biffs Back
123 (9) Jamie101
122 (10) Tvoc
121 (7) Rhinos69
-----------------------------
121 (6) Steamy
120 (6) Xykojen
119 (6) Tad Rhino
118 (6) Ducknumber1
117 (7) Broad Ings Warrior
116 (6) FoxyRhino, Him
116 (5) BRK
114 Priestley
113 John Boy 13
112 Steve Slippery Morris
111 ThePrinter, WF Rhino
110 Finglas
108 Rhino-Mark, Taxi4stevesmith
107 Frosties.
106 Rodhutch, Sarahgrhino
105 Carisma HFC, Southstander.com
104 Biff Tannen, Rhinos_bish, Old Feller
101 Deanos Rhinos
99 Rhino46
98 Tigertot
97 Highbury Rhino
91 Cuppabrew
90 Rotherhamrhino
78 Phil Clarke
69 Loiner81
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Salford (SAL) v St Helens (STH)
Castleford (CAS) v Hull FC (HFC)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Leeds (LEE)
Wakefield (WAK) v Wigan (WIG)
Good luck and thank you all for taking part this year.
