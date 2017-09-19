|
Bullseye wrote:
Who has a reserve side we could play?
Well put BullMania.
Sure any of the SL reserve sides plus fax mate
Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:15 am
On the Saints website they have a reserves table, 7 sides in total. The 4 Hamster mentioned plus Hull FC, Keighley & South Wales Ironmen. The number of games played ranges from 2 (South Wales) to 11 (saints) Not 100% how up to date it is.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:21 am
Nothus wrote:
I think Hull have one as well. Do Leeds not run a reserve side? Bit surprised at that.
Yes, they had two reserve teams this year. We were one of them - and Featherstone were the other
Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:55 am
rugbyreddog wrote:
Am I the only one seriously missing the point. Talk of Academies and Reserve Teams? 10 years ago we were world champions, 100% of resources should be piled into a first team that gets us promoted. Can anybody tell me what shape Toronto's Academy and Reserve team are in?
To be blunt, our 100% of resources going into the first team is why we are, where we are now.
If all the 'Odsal settlement' hadn't been spent on the dream of ever rising gates, in 2006 we wouldn't have been skint enough to have to let go most of our best players, make our academy part time, make staff and coaches redundant or let Nobby go to Wigan, nor skint enough to ever get relegated. Caisley would likely still be here, reputation intact, Hood would never have been chairman, Omar would just be a well known restaurateur, the gang three would not have existed and Marc Green would have been some vague chairman of a financial company in Leeds, if that is, he was on anyone's radar at all. And, of course, admin and winding up would be something which occasionally happened to others.
With all due respect, Toronto are in an entirely different position, that is to say they seem to have big money behind them, whilst we...well, we don't.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:56 am
paulwalker71 wrote:
Yes, they had two reserve teams this year. We were one of them - and Featherstone were the other
That's the problem with reserve sides, not enough games. I've heard Hull and Wire are considering closing theirs down for next season.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:55 am
Highlander wrote:
:SHOOT:
That's the problem with reserve sides, not enough games. I've heard Hull and Wire are considering closing theirs down for next season.
Hull have knocked theirs on the head already.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:13 pm
Highlander wrote:
:SHOOT:
That's the problem with reserve sides, not enough games. I've heard Hull and Wire are considering closing theirs down for next season.
I believe there have also been issues this year with match officials. I'm sure I read that at least one, if not more, reserve games were called off because there weren't enough of them.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:18 pm
Well, that certainly explains some of the things which we've witnessed this season. I'd be fascinated to know which ones were the real referees.
