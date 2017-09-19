WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chisholm 2 year Deal

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Chisholm 2 year Deal

Post a reply
Re: Chisholm 2 year Deal
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:08 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1208
Bullseye wrote:
Who has a reserve side we could play?

Well put BullMania.


Sure any of the SL reserve sides plus fax mate
Re: Chisholm 2 year Deal
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:15 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4771
On the Saints website they have a reserves table, 7 sides in total. The 4 Hamster mentioned plus Hull FC, Keighley & South Wales Ironmen. The number of games played ranges from 2 (South Wales) to 11 (saints) Not 100% how up to date it is.
Re: Chisholm 2 year Deal
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:21 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3384
Location: Bradford
Nothus wrote:
I think Hull have one as well. Do Leeds not run a reserve side? Bit surprised at that.


Yes, they had two reserve teams this year. We were one of them - and Featherstone were the other
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beefy1, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, debaser, Ewwenorfolk, Fr13daY, Google Adsense [Bot], Highlander, HiramC, Jabebby, Nothus, paulwalker71, Scarey71, Stul and 215 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,7101,98176,2294,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM