Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:11 pm
I suppose if we are having a reserve team next year it might explain some of the signings we may make. Davies on a part time deal may not be the most exciting of signings (if it happens) but he would serve as a squad member/back up.

You would hope that guys like him would be making up the reserve team alongside the more promising young players such as Wilson to help them develop at a tougher level than the academy. They will then be match fit/sharp and ready to step in when injuries inevitably bite.

