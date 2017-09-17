WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chisholm 2 year Deal

Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:29 pm
Brilliant news.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:39 pm
Now confirmed on the club website. Excellent news!
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
www.bullbuilder.co.uk
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:51 pm
Sunday just got even better
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:21 pm
Superb news, great end to the weekend :) Now we just need to work on him playing more than 1 game in 2018 ;)
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:41 pm
Got to admit got to give the club a bit of credit for this one too. Invited all fans into south bank stand to deliver the news too. Hopefully sign of things to come. Keyes and sironen need to be next for me
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:55 pm
It was said on the radio that Keys is expected to be confirmed next week. A list of confirmed players also stated Gibson, Smith, Peltier.
Someone stated this week that Sironen had agreed to stay.
It could be an interesting week ahead with new signings plus RFL statement.
I can't decide if Toovey will stay. I expect him to leave this next week but am also intrigued as to what he could do with his chosen players and a full pre-season. Depends on if he has any offer on the table from down under. If not, he might just say "oh go on then" to us.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:56 pm
Yeah great news about chissy. Now for sironon and Keyes. Keyes and Dane sounds like a great partnership - keyes for the organisation and Dane for the off the cuff stuff.

I've just updated my squad list. Let me no if any changes

Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:20 pm
Win games on his own in Championship or C1.

Good signing.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:28 pm
Jimmy 4 Bradford wrote:
Yeah great news about chissy. Now for sironon and Keyes. Keyes and Dane sounds like a great partnership - keyes for the organisation and Dane for the off the cuff stuff.

I've just updated my squad list. Let me no if any changes

1. Lee Smith 2018
2. Ethan Ryan 20
3. James Mendeika 20
4. Ross Oakes 2019
5. Iliess Macani 20
6. Joe Keyes 20
7. Liam Kirk 20
8. Joe Lumb 20
9. Damien Sironen 20
10. Colton Roche 20
11. Dane Chisholm 2019
12. Oscar Thomas 20
13. Jon Magrin 20
14. Ross Peltier 20
15. Omari Caro 20
16. Johnny Campbell 20
17. Brendan Wilkinson 20
18. Ashley Gibson 2018
19. Brandon Pickersgill 20
20. Keenan Tomlinson 20
21. Vila Halafihi 20
22. Josh Rickett 20
23. Sam Hallas 2018
24. Reiss Butterworth 2020
25. Scott Moore 20
26. Evan Hodgson 2020
27. James Davies 20
28. Cory Aston 20
29. Willie Tonga 20
30. Oliver Wilson 2020

medieka and caro both released (caro just by his own twitter though)
