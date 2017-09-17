WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chisholm 2 year Deal

Re: Chisholm 2 year Deal
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:29 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9139
Location: bradford
Brilliant news.
Re: Chisholm 2 year Deal
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:39 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3117
Now confirmed on the club website. Excellent news!
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
www.bullbuilder.co.uk
Re: Chisholm 2 year Deal
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:51 pm
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 59
Sunday just got even better
Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, Bramley Dog, bringbackjimmy, Budgiezilla, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, dddooommm, debaser, fifty50, Fr13daY, Google Adsense [Bot], Highlander, HiramC, jockabull, Marcus Notsquare, Mobull, Molsk111, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, Rarebreed, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Spannerz, Surely not, tackler thommo, thepimp007 and 333 guests

