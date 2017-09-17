WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chisholm 2 year Deal

Chisholm 2 year Deal
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:53 pm
Dane Chisholm 2 year deal confirmed
Re: Chisholm 2 year Deal
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:55 pm
Confirmed where?
Re: Chisholm 2 year Deal
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:56 pm
Just in the Coral Stand now.
Re: Chisholm 2 year Deal
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:02 pm
Well we've had worse days as Bulls supporters
Re: Chisholm 2 year Deal
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:03 pm
Fantastic news.
Re: Chisholm 2 year Deal
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:11 pm
Wow

