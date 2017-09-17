WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington

Warrington
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:51 pm
Peter Kay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1003
Trevor Hunt just suggested Rowley for coaching job at wolves?
Would he leave the Wolfpack to go to the wolves!
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Re: Warrington
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:57 pm
RoyBoy29
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 649
Morally???

