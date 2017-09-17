Here we go - results now in after the end of (our) seasonJohnbulls 248tackler tommo 248roger daly 246jayb 242Steel City Bull 242Bullnorthern 241Fr13day 240FevGrinder 233Nelson 233paulwalker71 228Bulls4 226Herr Rigsby 225RickyF1 224Le Penguin 221jackmac452 215Ferocious Aardvark 213rambull1967 211broadybulls87 208zapperbull 208Bull Mania 203Hamster Chops 200Bent & Bongser 199Bendybulls 189tigertot 175BD20 Cougar 164BiltonRobin 158Smack him Jimmy 152DrFeelgood 150Bullseye 132Jimmy 4 Bradford 132Micky the travelling friend 92Somehow seems apt that such a close contest the whole way through would end with a tie!Well done to JohnBulls and Tackler Tommo, 21 points apiece this week from getting all the winners right and both correctly predicting the margin at BarrowCommisserations to Roger - a commendable 16 points today, just couldn't get one of the margins correct. Feel free to blame Keighley againTop 7 were within 8 points after 30 roundsAnd that, folks, is a wrap for the 2017 Predictions League