Predictions League Table FINAL RESULT
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:32 pm
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3380
Location: Bradford
Here we go - results now in after the end of (our) season

Johnbulls 248
tackler tommo 248
roger daly 246
jayb 242
Steel City Bull 242
Bullnorthern 241
Fr13day 240
FevGrinder 233
Nelson 233
paulwalker71 228
Bulls4 226
Herr Rigsby 225
RickyF1 224
Le Penguin 221
jackmac452 215
Ferocious Aardvark 213
rambull1967 211
broadybulls87 208
zapperbull 208
Bull Mania 203
Hamster Chops 200
Bent & Bongser 199
Bendybulls 189
tigertot 175
BD20 Cougar 164
BiltonRobin 158
Smack him Jimmy 152
DrFeelgood 150
Bullseye 132
Jimmy 4 Bradford 132
Micky the travelling friend 92


Somehow seems apt that such a close contest the whole way through would end with a tie!

Well done to JohnBulls and Tackler Tommo, 21 points apiece this week from getting all the winners right and both correctly predicting the margin at Barrow :BOW:

Commisserations to Roger - a commendable 16 points today, just couldn't get one of the margins correct. Feel free to blame Keighley again :SHOOT:

Top 7 were within 8 points after 30 rounds :ROCKS:

And that, folks, is a wrap for the 2017 Predictions League :DRUNK:
Re: Predictions League Table FINAL RESULT
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:59 pm
Johnbulls
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 104
Great fun.Many thanks Paul.Roll on next season.
Re: Predictions League Table FINAL RESULT
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:33 pm
tackler thommo
Joined: Mon Sep 25, 2006 6:59 am
Posts: 355
Location: South of Ilkley
Thanks for running this comp Paul.Regretting lack of internet connection on hols in July but very pleased anyway.Well done Johnbulls .
That will be a fiver pl Rambull.
Last edited by tackler thommo on Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:14 pm, edited 1 time in total.
INAUGURAL CUP PREDICTIONS WINNER 2013:JOINT WINNER PREDICTIONS LEAGUE 2017
Re: Predictions League Table FINAL RESULT
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:34 pm
roger daly
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3051
I'm gutted, led for about last 10 weeks and pipped at the post

Cheers Paul for all your hard work doing this each week, very much appreciated
Re: Predictions League Table FINAL RESULT
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:28 pm
rambull1967
Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 9:47 pm
Posts: 228
Well done johnbulls. Lucky tackler thommo. Cheques in the post
Re: Predictions League Table FINAL RESULT
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:54 pm
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2761
Location: No longer Bradford
Good on you for running this Paul.

I feel you need a final "golden point" to have a winner though. There's games left in the season, something just between the two who finished joint top?
Re: Predictions League Table FINAL RESULT
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:07 am
RickyF1
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1145
Location: Waiting
Thanks and see you next year :-)

