Here we go - results now in after the end of (our) season
Johnbulls 248
tackler tommo 248
roger daly 246
jayb 242
Steel City Bull 242
Bullnorthern 241
Fr13day 240
FevGrinder 233
Nelson 233
paulwalker71 228
Bulls4 226
Herr Rigsby 225
RickyF1 224
Le Penguin 221
jackmac452 215
Ferocious Aardvark 213
rambull1967 211
broadybulls87 208
zapperbull 208
Bull Mania 203
Hamster Chops 200
Bent & Bongser 199
Bendybulls 189
tigertot 175
BD20 Cougar 164
BiltonRobin 158
Smack him Jimmy 152
DrFeelgood 150
Bullseye 132
Jimmy 4 Bradford 132
Micky the travelling friend 92
Somehow seems apt that such a close contest the whole way through would end with a tie!
Well done to JohnBulls and Tackler Tommo, 21 points apiece this week from getting all the winners right and both correctly predicting the margin at Barrow
Commisserations to Roger - a commendable 16 points today, just couldn't get one of the margins correct. Feel free to blame Keighley again
Top 7 were within 8 points after 30 rounds
And that, folks, is a wrap for the 2017 Predictions League
