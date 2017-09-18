WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Points difference

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Points difference

Post a reply
Re: Points difference
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:04 am
nikos User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 1:32 pm
Posts: 1870
Location: in a world of my own
Cobblers, Daryl Powell seems to play his best team whenever possible, probably seen resting players backfire too many times in the past.

The stark truth is that yesterday they just wanted it more than us, they for me are the true champions of this season, as shown by their winning margin in the table and in games like yesterday and blow out scores vs Leeds etc. They are worthy winners.
Lets hope the club takes a long hard look at all its systems. Cas, not being disrespectful, are a team of average players, (maybe with the exception of Hardaker and Gale) playing to their full potential. We are the exact opposite.
So kudos to Powell and “see me!” to Wane.
Yesterday, when we did have the ball, we look lost, one up rugby, clueless.
I buy my season ticket to come and watch rugby, not wrestling. Seems like we haven’t really replaced Harris and Deakin, just got coaches in the same mould of Wane. We need fresh ideas and ways of playing.

Season over for me, it was in our hands and we failed, barring the last couple of games we don’t deserve to be in the top four anyhow.
Wellens 3/10 Like public transport. Late, slow and stunk

FIOS
Re: Points difference
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 12:02 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3476
Certainly with regard to Castleford they have pretty much schooled the entire division this season. Hats off to them. Irrespective of who wins the GF it is as plain as it could possibly be which is the best team this year.
Re: Points difference
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 12:24 pm
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2513
We haven't beaten Wakey yet. And if we play like we did against Cas, they will roll right over us.

On the upside, it would spare us that embarrassing trip to the Jungle.
Re: Points difference
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 12:57 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10580
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Certainly with regard to Castleford they have pretty much schooled the entire division this season. Hats off to them. Irrespective of who wins the GF it is as plain as it could possibly be which is the best team this year.


They have undoubtedly been the best team in the league this year by a distance, but there hasn't been much schooling going on when they have played Hull this year.
Re: Points difference
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:12 pm
Logger Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 10, 2017 8:41 am
Posts: 55
[quote="Mr. Zucchini Head"]They have undoubtedly been the best team in the league this year by a distance, but there hasn't been much schooling going on when they have played Hull this year.[/quote

That's true, they found it difficult against that turgid trench warfare that Hull call rugby league.
Re: Points difference
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:40 pm
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17862
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Im not sure which set of fans i would least want to win it. Saints fans are turds, Cas fans are utter turds, Hull fans are turds, Wakey fans are turds. Leeds have some turds but i find them a lot more pleasant than the other lot. Saints and Cas i just cannot stand so its Leeds all the way for me. That said, Cas will never be real sustained challengers so they can have their year or two of success.
:lol: and the biggest set of turds in the league are the wigan fans :lol: put your slippers on and watch Saints take that spot in the semi
Re: Points difference
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:50 pm
fbstackafelt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 02, 2015 11:54 am
Posts: 34
snowie wrote:
:lol: and the biggest set of turds in the league are the wigan fans :lol: put your slippers on and watch Saints take that spot in the semi


dont forget the turds that play for wigan
Re: Points difference
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:19 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3476
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
They have undoubtedly been the best team in the league this year by a distance, but there hasn't been much schooling going on when they have played Hull this year.

Well I did say "pretty much"...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Azul, Bigredwarrior, Cruncher, Darwen Warrior, exiled Warrior, green machine, J L Hooker, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, leg_end, LukeLeedsRhinos, MattyB, nottinghamtiger, Pieman, tedglen, TonyM19, wiganermike, With airlie bird, Ziggy Stardust and 394 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,4182,73476,2294,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM