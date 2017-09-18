WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Points difference

Cobblers, Daryl Powell seems to play his best team whenever possible, probably seen resting players backfire too many times in the past.

The stark truth is that yesterday they just wanted it more than us, they for me are the true champions of this season, as shown by their winning margin in the table and in games like yesterday and blow out scores vs Leeds etc. They are worthy winners.
Lets hope the club takes a long hard look at all its systems. Cas, not being disrespectful, are a team of average players, (maybe with the exception of Hardaker and Gale) playing to their full potential. We are the exact opposite.
So kudos to Powell and “see me!” to Wane.
Yesterday, when we did have the ball, we look lost, one up rugby, clueless.
I buy my season ticket to come and watch rugby, not wrestling. Seems like we haven’t really replaced Harris and Deakin, just got coaches in the same mould of Wane. We need fresh ideas and ways of playing.

Season over for me, it was in our hands and we failed, barring the last couple of games we don’t deserve to be in the top four anyhow.
