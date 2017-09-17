tangerine Stevo's Armpit

if we don't get lockers fit for the wakey game it won't matter what happens because wakey will hammer us. fc-eaststander

With the team Cas put out it was obvious they wanted to rest people for next week its Hull they fear we are the only team who have looked like causing them trouble all year, I reckon even Cas did not expect to win today , you are right in it, if we lose at Cas we are gone not easy for us I can not see saints losing, TBH its poor that they play Thursday from our point of view cause if they win, Waky will be out .

Attitude wise they could be a totally different team in your game it should of been Leeds Hudds on Thursday so no one knows how they stand typical RFL not got a clue very close ending to the season though what ever happens FC TILL I DIE



Cherry_Warrior wrote: Im not sure which set of fans i would least want to win it. Saints fans are turds, Cas fans are utter turds, Hull fans are turds, Wakey fans are turds. Leeds have some turds but i find them a lot more pleasant than the other lot. Saints and Cas i just cannot stand so its Leeds all the way for me. That said, Cas will never be real sustained challengers so they can have their year or two of success.



Bless. I don't think I've ever seen anyone cry as much on here so congratulations!



Regards



Cherry_Warrior wrote: Cas's job is done. They will put no team out against Hull. Stopping us has been the objective for the top 6 for the last few weeks. The jealousy of success has manifested itself in some kind of conspiracy to get the refs on our side if you beleive the forums.

Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: dodger666, moto748, mrpurfect, P-J, Phuzzy, tangerine, xparksider and 93 guests

