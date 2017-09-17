WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Points difference

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Points difference

Post a reply
Re: Points difference
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:26 pm
tangerine Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Feb 22, 2012 5:00 pm
Posts: 60
if we don't get lockers fit for the wakey game it won't matter what happens because wakey will hammer us.
Re: Points difference
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:06 pm
fc-eaststander User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 2038
Location: West Hull
With the team Cas put out it was obvious they wanted to rest people for next week its Hull they fear we are the only team who have looked like causing them trouble all year, I reckon even Cas did not expect to win today , you are right in it, if we lose at Cas we are gone not easy for us I can not see saints losing, TBH its poor that they play Thursday from our point of view cause if they win, Waky will be out .
Attitude wise they could be a totally different team in your game it should of been Leeds Hudds on Thursday so no one knows how they stand typical RFL not got a clue very close ending to the season though what ever happens
FC TILL I DIE

COME ON U HULL
Re: Points difference
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:11 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2045
fc-eaststander wrote:
With the team Cas put out it was obvious they wanted to rest people for next week its Hull they fear we are the only team who have looked like causing them trouble all year, I reckon even Cas did not expect to win today , you are right in it, if we lose at Cas we are gone not easy for us I can not see saints losing, TBH its poor that they play Thursday from our point of view cause if they win, Waky will be out .
Attitude wise they could be a totally different team in your game it should of been Leeds Hudds on Thursday so no one knows how they stand typical RFL not got a clue very close ending to the season though what ever happens


Not many rested today. Gale, Roberts and Moors are genuinely injured.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, bellyboy, bewareshadows, Bigredwarrior, BoothferryBoy, Emley Cat, exiled Warrior, fc-eaststander, fleabag, Froggy, Gerry Mander, green machine, Grez, Hessle Roader, jus@casvegas, Levrier, Listerofsmeg, MadDogg, moto748, mrpurfect, muttywhitedog, Nev0807, newgroundb4wakey, Norris Cole, nottinghamtiger, Orrell Lad, P-J, Pieman, PurpleCheeseWarrior, SecondRowSaint, Seth, Simeon Stylites, tangerine, tank123, The Magic Rat, Towns88, Upanunder, Upthepies, wakefield1990, warrior1872, Watford Wire, wiganermike, Wigg'n, wire-quin, Ziggy Stardust and 678 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,9673,09076,2264,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
28
- 14OXFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
32
- 18KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
72
- 16ROCHDALE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
34
- 18SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
18
- 12LONDONS  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
42
- 28HEMEL  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
22
- 29DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
0
- 68WARRINGTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
6
- 56WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
24
- 26NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
20
- 38CASTLEFORD
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM