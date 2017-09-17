With the team Cas put out it was obvious they wanted to rest people for next week its Hull they fear we are the only team who have looked like causing them trouble all year, I reckon even Cas did not expect to win today , you are right in it, if we lose at Cas we are gone not easy for us I can not see saints losing, TBH its poor that they play Thursday from our point of view cause if they win, Waky will be out .

Attitude wise they could be a totally different team in your game it should of been Leeds Hudds on Thursday so no one knows how they stand typical RFL not got a clue very close ending to the season though what ever happens