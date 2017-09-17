|
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 373
|
I have been saying for ages we are going to get pipped on points difference,makes me feel sick to the stomach how right I have been,I can't think of anything worse than a saints GF win.
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:30 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 636
|
Im not sure which set of fans i would least want to win it. Saints fans are turds, Cas fans are utter turds, Hull fans are turds, Wakey fans are turds. Leeds have some turds but i find them a lot more pleasant than the other lot. Saints and Cas i just cannot stand so its Leeds all the way for me. That said, Cas will never be real sustained challengers so they can have their year or two of success.
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:36 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1095
|
You have a points difference advantage over Hull who need to get something away to Cascwhich won't be easy.
I think you and Saints win next week and Hull lose.
SF
Cas vs Wigan
Leeds vs Saints
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:39 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 636
|
Cas's job is done. They will put no team out against Hull. Stopping us has been the objective for the top 6 for the last few weeks. The jealousy of success has manifested itself in some kind of conspiracy to get the refs on our side if you beleive the forums.
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:04 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 59
|
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Cas's job is done. They will put no team out against Hull. Stopping us has been the objective for the top 6 for the last few weeks. The jealousy of success has manifested itself in some kind of conspiracy to get the refs on our side if you beleive the forums.
Why would Cas care and try to avoid you? They're much better and would see a home fixture against you as probably the easiest way to make the final.
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:08 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3427
|
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Cas's job is done. They will put no team out against Hull. Stopping us has been the objective for the top 6 for the last few weeks. The jealousy of success has manifested itself in some kind of conspiracy to get the refs on our side if you beleive the forums.
Wigan only have themselves to blame if they don't make top 4 you daft maggot.
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:10 pm
|
dede
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 12:14 pm
Posts: 122
|
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Im not sure which set of fans i would least want to win it. Saints fans are turds, Cas fans are utter turds, Hull fans are turds, Wakey fans are turds. Leeds have some turds but i find them a lot more pleasant than the other lot. Saints and Cas i just cannot stand so its Leeds all the way for me. That said, Cas will never be real sustained challengers so they can have their year or two of success.
Well you certainly talk a lot of Shi.
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1429
|
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Cas's job is done. They will put no team out against Hull. Stopping us has been the objective for the top 6 for the last few weeks. The jealousy of success has manifested itself in some kind of conspiracy to get the refs on our side if you beleive the forums.
The Cas players have said they want to win every game and Powell has said he won't rest any one just for the sake of it.
If we had wanted to stop any one reaching the 4 it would have been one of the dangerous clubs.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Azul, bellyboy, Bigredwarrior, Brid B&W, Bullseye, Carlotti, cas all the way, caslad75, Cherry_Warrior, CobraCraig, CyberPieMan, DAVE@CAS1990, dede, Dee, Emley Cat, EX.SALF.UNI, FC Here FC There, fleabag, frank5613, Froggy, green machine, hatty, JoanneMason, JonB95, jus@casvegas, Last Son of Wigan, Listerofsmeg, MattyB, MOUSE13, Neil HFC, Nev0807, newgroundb4wakey, Norris Cole, nottinghamtiger, Orrell Lad, P-J, Parkside Freddie, Pieman, poppys mum, RichieS, runningman29, SomersetSaint, steadygetyerboots-on, The Devil's Advocate, the fucitolbladderwrack, The Magic Rat, Towns88, Trainman, tugglesf78, Upanunder, Wigg'n, Wilde 3, Ziggy Stardust and 700 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk