WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Points difference

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Points difference

Post a reply
Points difference
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:11 pm
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 373
I have been saying for ages we are going to get pipped on points difference,makes me feel sick to the stomach how right I have been,I can't think of anything worse than a saints GF win.
Re: Points difference
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:30 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 636
Im not sure which set of fans i would least want to win it. Saints fans are turds, Cas fans are utter turds, Hull fans are turds, Wakey fans are turds. Leeds have some turds but i find them a lot more pleasant than the other lot. Saints and Cas i just cannot stand so its Leeds all the way for me. That said, Cas will never be real sustained challengers so they can have their year or two of success.
Re: Points difference
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:36 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1095
You have a points difference advantage over Hull who need to get something away to Cascwhich won't be easy.

I think you and Saints win next week and Hull lose.

SF
Cas vs Wigan
Leeds vs Saints
Re: Points difference
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:39 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 636
Cas's job is done. They will put no team out against Hull. Stopping us has been the objective for the top 6 for the last few weeks. The jealousy of success has manifested itself in some kind of conspiracy to get the refs on our side if you beleive the forums.
Re: Points difference
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:04 pm
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 59
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Cas's job is done. They will put no team out against Hull. Stopping us has been the objective for the top 6 for the last few weeks. The jealousy of success has manifested itself in some kind of conspiracy to get the refs on our side if you beleive the forums.


Why would Cas care and try to avoid you? They're much better and would see a home fixture against you as probably the easiest way to make the final.
Re: Points difference
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:08 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3427
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Cas's job is done. They will put no team out against Hull. Stopping us has been the objective for the top 6 for the last few weeks. The jealousy of success has manifested itself in some kind of conspiracy to get the refs on our side if you beleive the forums.



Wigan only have themselves to blame if they don't make top 4 you daft maggot.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Points difference
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:10 pm
dede Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 12:14 pm
Posts: 122
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Im not sure which set of fans i would least want to win it. Saints fans are turds, Cas fans are utter turds, Hull fans are turds, Wakey fans are turds. Leeds have some turds but i find them a lot more pleasant than the other lot. Saints and Cas i just cannot stand so its Leeds all the way for me. That said, Cas will never be real sustained challengers so they can have their year or two of success.

Well you certainly talk a lot of Shi.
Re: Points difference
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:15 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1429
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Cas's job is done. They will put no team out against Hull. Stopping us has been the objective for the top 6 for the last few weeks. The jealousy of success has manifested itself in some kind of conspiracy to get the refs on our side if you beleive the forums.


The Cas players have said they want to win every game and Powell has said he won't rest any one just for the sake of it.
If we had wanted to stop any one reaching the 4 it would have been one of the dangerous clubs. :lol:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Azul, bellyboy, Bigredwarrior, Brid B&W, Bullseye, Carlotti, cas all the way, caslad75, Cherry_Warrior, CobraCraig, CyberPieMan, DAVE@CAS1990, dede, Dee, Emley Cat, EX.SALF.UNI, FC Here FC There, fleabag, frank5613, Froggy, green machine, hatty, JoanneMason, JonB95, jus@casvegas, Last Son of Wigan, Listerofsmeg, MattyB, MOUSE13, Neil HFC, Nev0807, newgroundb4wakey, Norris Cole, nottinghamtiger, Orrell Lad, P-J, Parkside Freddie, Pieman, poppys mum, RichieS, runningman29, SomersetSaint, steadygetyerboots-on, The Devil's Advocate, the fucitolbladderwrack, The Magic Rat, Towns88, Trainman, tugglesf78, Upanunder, Wigg'n, Wilde 3, Ziggy Stardust and 700 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,9133,06576,2264,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
28
- 14OXFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
32
- 18KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
72
- 16ROCHDALE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
34
- 18SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
18
- 12LONDONS  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
42
- 28HEMEL  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
22
- 29DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
0
- 68WARRINGTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
6
- 56WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
24
- 26NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
20
- 38CASTLEFORD
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM