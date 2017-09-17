Cherry_Warrior wrote: Cas's job is done. They will put no team out against Hull. Stopping us has been the objective for the top 6 for the last few weeks. The jealousy of success has manifested itself in some kind of conspiracy to get the refs on our side if you beleive the forums.

The Cas players have said they want to win every game and Powell has said he won't rest any one just for the sake of it.If we had wanted to stop any one reaching the 4 it would have been one of the dangerous clubs.