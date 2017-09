Im not sure which set of fans i would least want to win it. Saints fans are turds, Cas fans are utter turds, Hull fans are turds, Wakey fans are turds. Leeds have some turds but i find them a lot more pleasant than the other lot. Saints and Cas i just cannot stand so its Leeds all the way for me. That said, Cas will never be real sustained challengers so they can have their year or two of success.