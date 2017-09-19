DaveO wrote: True enough. It's a bit of a dilemma though. If like me you think Wane is the main problem do you stick with him another year because the only coaches you could tempt here are the likes of Chester?



I think crowds and season ticket sales will plummet if there are not some big changes made. We might make the top 8 next year without a repeat of the early season injury crisis but if it is off the back of the boring rubbish served up this season (and last) I can't say it appeals very much.

I just don't know.I'm not sure what stage we're at with contracts. I suppose there is still time this year for SW to do something remarkable again, but I seriously doubt anything of the sort will happen.I can only say that if we get a sniff of a quality coach from the NRL, even if it's another well-regarded assistant (as Madge was), but we have to wait another year, it might be worth hanging on to what we've got until the time is right. Though even that might not be possible. SW himself might step down if he thought he wasn't part of a long-term plan, and that could leave us with a stopgap coach, which could be utterly disastrous.This is all conjecture, of course. In reality, it's impossible to imagine us tracking down and luring a top class Aussie coach in the time remaining between now and next season. They'd surely need at least a year just to put their personal stuff in order.But I maintain that we need to do something drastic. The top of the tree is suddenly far, far above us, and I can't think of anyone in the immediate vicinity who's likely to get us up there.