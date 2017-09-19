WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - P7 W0 D0 L7

Re: P7 W0 D0 L7
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:29 pm
DaveO
Cruncher wrote:
I'd hope we'd be a bit more ambitious than looking to bring in either Radford or Chester, top blokes though they both are.

I take your point, but to me, Cas have done this season what Wigan did in 86/87 - raised the standard of the game to a totally new level. I don't want us to be like Saints, whose answer to Graham Lowe was to employ Alex Murphy. I feel we need to see dramatic changes in our playing and coaching staff in order to try and step up to this new mark.


True enough. It's a bit of a dilemma though. If like me you think Wane is the main problem do you stick with him another year because the only coaches you could tempt here are the likes of Chester?

I think crowds and season ticket sales will plummet if there are not some big changes made. We might make the top 8 next year without a repeat of the early season injury crisis but if it is off the back of the boring rubbish served up this season (and last) I can't say it appeals very much.
