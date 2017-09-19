Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote: Things change which may give us some wriggle room on the cap - we let Smith go last season while under contract and if the club are doing their job this off-season they'll be trying to offload a number of players for free to freshen up elements of the team or looking to move Leuluai or J Tomkins onto their non-playing jobs early.

I hope you're right, I couldn't believe they were willing to sign Smith. I just can't see why other clubs would want to pay the wages of the players we are willing to offload at the moment, or why Leuluai or J.Tomkins would be willing to take early retirement. Of the top earners I reckon:Could maybe offload:Manfredi or Burgess - Probably the most viable option, as they are both very good wingers who other teams would want, and we have Davies, who looks ready to be first choice.Nu'uausala - MAYBE a chance that an NRL club would take him as squad player, given that they have a much larger cap, so can take a punt or two. Hopefully the homesick stories are accurateMcIlorum - Can't see Wane being too happy to lose his lovechild, but this would be a good move to be honest. Can maybe see some mid-bottom end SL clubs being interested given his CV.Don't think other clubs would pay their wages/the player would be willing to leave a good contract:S.Tomkins - Marquee money, seriously doubt any club would take him as their marquee player now.Leuluai and J.Tomkins - Signed when their stock was much higher than it is now, so I suspect they have quite cushy contracts which other clubs wouldn't be willing/able to match. Can't see why they would go voluntarily.Would be a bad move for us to get rid of:Gelling, Gildart, Williams, Flower, Bateman, Farrell and Lockers - Very good players in positions we don't really have much cover in