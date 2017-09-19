|
Joined: Sat Mar 11, 2006 1:52 pm
Posts: 3441
Location: On the wrong coast
|
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
We desperately need an organising half with a top class kicking game - that isn't Sam Tomkins.
Spot on. Christ knows who we'd get, though.
|
Wigan Warriors - 2016 Super League Champions
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:04 am
|
Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 77
|
I genuinely believe Todd Carney would be great for us...yes, he may have his demons, but with a full pre-season, get him fit, get him clicking with GW and give him the confidence and support he could easily re-establish himself as one of the best SH's! Also sorts our kicking problem.
Not sure if Salford see him as a full-time replacement for Dobson though
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:32 am
|
Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1060
Location: God's little acre
|
RichieS wrote:
I genuinely believe Todd Carney would be great for us...yes, he may have his demons, but with a full pre-season, get him fit, get him clicking with GW and give him the confidence and support he could easily re-establish himself as one of the best SH's! Also sorts our kicking problem.
Not sure if Salford see him as a full-time replacement for Dobson though
I don't get the Todd Carney thing. When I've seen him he is absolutely useless.
Maybe there are hidden talents there but cant see IL risking a move for a player who as you say has his demons.
Not a half but if I could sign anyone in SL at the moment it would be McShane. One of the few rugby players left in the competition.
Before we sign any half we need to sort out the forwards. We could have Andy Greg in his pomp but with our present set of "middles" even he would struggle to make any mark on a game.
I know I rabbit on about it but without a decent pack there is absolutely no point in my opinion of signing a top half. Unless the pack are playing to instructions there isn't one prop in our squad who I actually rate. I don't think we will see any of our "middles" ripping it up in the forthcoming World Cup.
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:46 am
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5636
|
Grimmy wrote:
Where are we getting one of those from, who will play for peanuts? I agree with you but we have a salary cap and (as far as I'm aware) no big earners off contract. Realistically for next season the answer needs to come from within, whether that is Leuluai, S.Tomkins, Powell or Shorrocks. The only other viable option I can think of would be to try and sell Manfredi or Burgess to free up room, but even so I'm not sure they would be on comparable wages to a good halfback.
There's an extra £50k on the salary cap next year as the increases come through. £50k is peanuts for a top half though and is probably already being planned to be used to pay some young players more.
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:37 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 10:54 pm
Posts: 458
Location: Walking down the Leeds & Liverpool Canal & convinced that I saw Brett Kenny!
|
Guerrier wrote:
Spot on. Christ knows who we'd get, though.
I'd go for Joe Mellor.
Excellent organisational skills, good kicking game & showing very impressive leadership skills at Widnes.
He was really unlucky with injuries at Wigan as a youngster, otherwise could have been our current 7. I know that he is under contract until 2019 but I'd hate to see him being the next Sean Long and going to Stains!
|
"Wigan Athletic - No known famous fans. The town (of Wigan) apparently goes into hibernation when the Rugby League season ends!" Daily Mail Online feature, July 2009
-------------------------------------------------------------
They will not force us,
They will stop degrading us,
They will not control us,
WE WILL BE VICTORIOUS!
............
Wigan RLFC - The Uprising!
-----------------------------------------------------------
Wigan footballer Mohamed Diame described the home of mint balls and pies as 'cr**py'.
But Tomkins boomed: "I don't want to know what he thinks. I don't even know his name. He only plays for Latics."
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:47 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12471
|
Wigg'n wrote:
There's an extra £50k on the salary cap next year as the increases come through. £50k is peanuts for a top half though and is probably already being planned to be used to pay some young players more.
Yeah if you divide out the salary cap then the average player in the 25 highest earners is on £73k, so you would assume £50k would get us a reserve halfback rather than a starter. As you say, much of it will probably get swallowed in contract re-negotiations.
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:22 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7304
|
If Lockers is to go again in 2018 then we need to bring in his replacement now.
Who we'd get i s another matter but I wouldn't like to see him depart and just carry on without him.
This is going to be some bit of recruitment to replace Lockers, if it can be done!
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:36 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17954
|
Wigg'n wrote:
There's an extra £50k on the salary cap next year as the increases come through. £50k is peanuts for a top half though and is probably already being planned to be used to pay some young players more.
£50k plus Lewis Tierney wages perhaps? Maybe more if Tommy takes his coaching role sooner?
|
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA
WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017
SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016
CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013
LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012
ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 & 2017
BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012
CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:47 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13892
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
|
Grimmy wrote:
Where are we getting one of those from, who will play for peanuts? I agree with you but we have a salary cap and (as far as I'm aware) no big earners off contract. Realistically for next season the answer needs to come from within, whether that is Leuluai, S.Tomkins, Powell or Shorrocks. The only other viable option I can think of would be to try and sell Manfredi or Burgess to free up room, but even so I'm not sure they would be on comparable wages to a good halfback.
Things change which may give us some wriggle room on the cap - we let Smith go last season while under contract and if the club are doing their job this off-season they'll be trying to offload a number of players for free to freshen up elements of the team or looking to move Leuluai or J Tomkins onto their non-playing jobs early.
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:15 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12471
|
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Things change which may give us some wriggle room on the cap - we let Smith go last season while under contract and if the club are doing their job this off-season they'll be trying to offload a number of players for free to freshen up elements of the team or looking to move Leuluai or J Tomkins onto their non-playing jobs early.
I hope you're right, I couldn't believe they were willing to sign Smith. I just can't see why other clubs would want to pay the wages of the players we are willing to offload at the moment, or why Leuluai or J.Tomkins would be willing to take early retirement. Of the top earners I reckon:
Could maybe offload:
Manfredi or Burgess - Probably the most viable option, as they are both very good wingers who other teams would want, and we have Davies, who looks ready to be first choice.
Nu'uausala - MAYBE a chance that an NRL club would take him as squad player, given that they have a much larger cap, so can take a punt or two. Hopefully the homesick stories are accurate
McIlorum - Can't see Wane being too happy to lose his lovechild, but this would be a good move to be honest. Can maybe see some mid-bottom end SL clubs being interested given his CV.
Don't think other clubs would pay their wages/the player would be willing to leave a good contract:
S.Tomkins - Marquee money, seriously doubt any club would take him as their marquee player now.
Leuluai and J.Tomkins - Signed when their stock was much higher than it is now, so I suspect they have quite cushy contracts which other clubs wouldn't be willing/able to match. Can't see why they would go voluntarily.
Would be a bad move for us to get rid of:
Gelling, Gildart, Williams, Flower, Bateman, Farrell and Lockers - Very good players in positions we don't really have much cover in
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bad Leg Strikes, Bert's Medal, dave1612, fleabag, green machine, Grimmy, J L Hooker, MattyB, nikos, nottinghamtiger, Paddyfc, suffolk rhinos, the wrestler, Warrior Winger, warrior1872 and 263 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|