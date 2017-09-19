RichieS wrote: I genuinely believe Todd Carney would be great for us...yes, he may have his demons, but with a full pre-season, get him fit, get him clicking with GW and give him the confidence and support he could easily re-establish himself as one of the best SH's! Also sorts our kicking problem.



Not sure if Salford see him as a full-time replacement for Dobson though

I don't get the Todd Carney thing. When I've seen him he is absolutely useless.Maybe there are hidden talents there but cant see IL risking a move for a player who as you say has his demons.Not a half but if I could sign anyone in SL at the moment it would be McShane. One of the few rugby players left in the competition.Before we sign any half we need to sort out the forwards. We could have Andy Greg in his pomp but with our present set of "middles" even he would struggle to make any mark on a game.I know I rabbit on about it but without a decent pack there is absolutely no point in my opinion of signing a top half. Unless the pack are playing to instructions there isn't one prop in our squad who I actually rate. I don't think we will see any of our "middles" ripping it up in the forthcoming World Cup.