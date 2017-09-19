|
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
We desperately need an organising half with a top class kicking game - that isn't Sam Tomkins.
Spot on. Christ knows who we'd get, though.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:04 am
I genuinely believe Todd Carney would be great for us...yes, he may have his demons, but with a full pre-season, get him fit, get him clicking with GW and give him the confidence and support he could easily re-establish himself as one of the best SH's! Also sorts our kicking problem.
Not sure if Salford see him as a full-time replacement for Dobson though
Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:32 am
RichieS wrote:
I genuinely believe Todd Carney would be great for us...yes, he may have his demons, but with a full pre-season, get him fit, get him clicking with GW and give him the confidence and support he could easily re-establish himself as one of the best SH's! Also sorts our kicking problem.
Not sure if Salford see him as a full-time replacement for Dobson though
I don't get the Todd Carney thing. When I've seen him he is absolutely useless.
Maybe there are hidden talents there but cant see IL risking a move for a player who as you say has his demons.
Not a half but if I could sign anyone in SL at the moment it would be McShane. One of the few rugby players left in the competition.
Before we sign any half we need to sort out the forwards. We could have Andy Greg in his pomp but with our present set of "middles" even he would struggle to make any mark on a game.
I know I rabbit on about it but without a decent pack there is absolutely no point in my opinion of signing a top half. Unless the pack are playing to instructions there isn't one prop in our squad who I actually rate. I don't think we will see any of our "middles" ripping it up in the forthcoming World Cup.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:46 am
Grimmy wrote:
Where are we getting one of those from, who will play for peanuts? I agree with you but we have a salary cap and (as far as I'm aware) no big earners off contract. Realistically for next season the answer needs to come from within, whether that is Leuluai, S.Tomkins, Powell or Shorrocks. The only other viable option I can think of would be to try and sell Manfredi or Burgess to free up room, but even so I'm not sure they would be on comparable wages to a good halfback.
There's an extra £50k on the salary cap next year as the increases come through. £50k is peanuts for a top half though and is probably already being planned to be used to pay some young players more.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:37 pm
Guerrier wrote:
Spot on. Christ knows who we'd get, though.
I'd go for Joe Mellor.
Excellent organisational skills, good kicking game & showing very impressive leadership skills at Widnes.
He was really unlucky with injuries at Wigan as a youngster, otherwise could have been our current 7. I know that he is under contract until 2019 but I'd hate to see him being the next Sean Long and going to Stains!
Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:47 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
There's an extra £50k on the salary cap next year as the increases come through. £50k is peanuts for a top half though and is probably already being planned to be used to pay some young players more.
Yeah if you divide out the salary cap then the average player in the 25 highest earners is on £73k, so you would assume £50k would get us a reserve halfback rather than a starter. As you say, much of it will probably get swallowed in contract re-negotiations.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:22 pm
If Lockers is to go again in 2018 then we need to bring in his replacement now.
Who we'd get i s another matter but I wouldn't like to see him depart and just carry on without him.
This is going to be some bit of recruitment to replace Lockers, if it can be done!
