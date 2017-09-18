moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member



And on any proposed player cull, my priorities would be at 7, 8, and 9. Gratitude last season that Powell did a sterling job in replacing MM doesn't alter the fact that he isn't really much of a dummy-half, certainly not compared to our main SL rivals. I'm not anti-Gelling, but at the very least we need cover at centre.



And as for Sam Tomkins... it doesn't seem unreasonable to me to expect that a marquee player should be pretty much the best in the comp at his position, or at least not far off it. Yet there are plenty of better full-backs in SL than him, on current form. RichieS

7 - Trent Hodkinson

8 - Julian Bousquet

9 - Shaun Lunt



---



Be my picks to improve...however much you may disagree with #9, probably not Wigan quality in most of your eyes, I feel he would be great addition and relatively affordable. I see the scrum half position as most vital to spend any free cap space on! Itchy Arsenal

Think we need more than just one prop. Aside a number 7 the weakest part of the squad is the front row. We have middles who are neither props nor second rowers.

The biggest single problem is per other thread is how do we replace SOL. I don't think anyone in SL can and if there are players in the NRL we probably cannot afford them. I think to replace him we will probably need to change the whole emphasis of how we play and that will take 2 to 3 years.

I certainly wouldn't complain about more than one prop arriving! We've all been talking about ST moving into the halves, but am I the only one who finds my enthusiasm for this idea waning a little? Not saying it wouldn't be 'better than what we have now', though. Are we confident Escaré will be fully fit for the start of the season? Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy

We desperately need an organising half with a top class kicking game - that isn't Sam Tomkins. Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



I don't know what Shorrocks is like, as we've barely seen him due to his unfortunate injury record. But none of the others will do the job for me.



I agree that some kind of jiggery-pokery is needed to get someone in, but we can't keep delivering more of the same.



The world has not ended. Wigan can carry on as they are, and be okay at mid/upper table level, but we've all felt for some time that, in truth, we are on the slide. Last Sunday was just the first time we've had the reality of it rammed into our faces. We are still supposed to be Champions, but the reality is that Cas have been setting the pace all season, and we are way, way off it. A gap that huge won't be bridged by simply swapping around the mediocre talents we already have.



Somehow or other, even if it involves losing current playing staff (by any and whatever means possible), we must get someone in who can replace Lockers in the middle and marshal the team.



Along with a complete shake-up of the coaching staff, I'd argue that this is our most pressing priority. I don't know what Shorrocks is like, as we've barely seen him due to his unfortunate injury record. But none of the others will do the job for me.I agree that some kind of jiggery-pokery is needed to get someone in, but we can't keep delivering more of the same.The world has not ended. Wigan can carry on as they are, and be okay at mid/upper table level, but we've all felt for some time that, in truth, we are on the slide. Last Sunday was just the first time we've had the reality of it rammed into our faces. We are still supposed to be Champions, but the reality is that Cas have been setting the pace all season, and we are way, way off it. A gap that huge won't be bridged by simply swapping around the mediocre talents we already have.Somehow or other, even if it involves losing current playing staff (by any and whatever means possible), we must get someone in who can replace Lockers in the middle and marshal the team.Along with a complete shake-up of the coaching staff, I'd argue that this is our most pressing priority. Grimmy

But I'm not sure there is that option. Other than one of the wingers the only (presumably) big earners I'd be willing to part with are S.Tomkins, Leuluai, Nu'uausala, McIlorum and J.Tomkins. Who is realistically going to buy any of them off us? All the rest either won't be on that much, are good players, or we don't have cover for. We can't just offload contracted players so easily.

