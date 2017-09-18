moto748 wrote: And on any proposed player cull, my priorities would be at 7, 8, and 9. Gratitude last season that Powell did a sterling job in replacing MM doesn't alter the fact that he isn't really much of a dummy-half, certainly not compared to our main SL rivals. I'm not anti-Gelling, but at the very least we need cover at centre.



And as for Sam Tomkins... it doesn't seem unreasonable to me to expect that a marquee player should be pretty much the best in the comp at his position, or at least not far off it. Yet there are plenty of better full-backs in SL than him, on current form.

Think we need more than just one prop. Aside a number 7 the weakest part of the squad is the front row. We have middles who are neither props nor second rowers.The biggest single problem is per other thread is how do we replace SOL. I don't think anyone in SL can and if there are players in the NRL we probably cannot afford them. I think to replace him we will probably need to change the whole emphasis of how we play and that will take 2 to 3 years.Along with others I feel that ST will move into the halves next year - not sure if that will work but with the level of investment made by IL in securing ST he will find a place for him somewhere in the starting 13 irrespective of form. I just hope a full pre season will assist ST in attaining better fitness levels.