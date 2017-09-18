And on any proposed player cull, my priorities would be at 7, 8, and 9. Gratitude last season that Powell did a sterling job in replacing MM doesn't alter the fact that he isn't really much of a dummy-half, certainly not compared to our main SL rivals. I'm not anti-Gelling, but at the very least we need cover at centre.



And as for Sam Tomkins... it doesn't seem unreasonable to me to expect that a marquee player should be pretty much the best in the comp at his position, or at least not far off it. Yet there are plenty of better full-backs in SL than him, on current form.