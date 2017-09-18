(Website)

RichieS wrote: You can't really rebuild when players have contracts...we are in a tough spot to be fair. Our lack of movements whilst other clubs are building for the future shows how financially tied up we truly are. We are the only club with TWO marquee players for goodness sake, that is laughable. Neither Williams nor Tomkins are producing half of what Gale, Sneyd, Parcell, Houghton are for their respective clubs (and none of those are MARQUEE). I have no proof but I believe we missed out on Sutcliffe because we simply couldn't negotiate, meaning players we have on the books probably aren't willing to move on!



For me the big earners that don't produce (Gelling, Joel T, FPN, Tautai, Tommy L and Micky Mc) need moving along...



I've said pretty much since my first post Gelling needs to go, he is way more of a liabilty than a luxury. A solid, defensive minded #3 is what we need.

I genuinely have no clue whats happened or is happening to Joel Tomkins...wether a full pre-season will help, I guess only time will tell. But the shear volume of his salary could be utiliised elsewhere for sure.

FPN & Tautai are in the same boat, zero impact and mistakes galore, typical Shaun Wane style players IMO. Out played, out worked and out enthused by there opposite numbers 95% of the games played.

Tommy L...he's not a 7, he hasn't improved us at all since Matty Smith left. This is where the bulk of any salary cap needs placing!!!!

Micky Mc...can't fault his enthusiasm and desire but his stats for this season in the games he's played are way of the pace..added to the fact he can't play a full 80...Parcell, Houghton, Daryl Clark, James Roby and even Randell (Wakey) are head & shoulders above him.



However, I genuinely believe Shaun Wane will have sat down with IL and told him, had we not had the "injury crisis" we would already have the top-4 squared away! Leaving it down to KO rugby for the Semi. For our chairman that is probably good enough when you consider we are World Champions and CC Finalists. I guarantee there are zero crisis or even worrying conversations being had at Wigan RL HQ. Therefore, I wouldn't get excited about any rebuilding. We will have the same management, same squad and same game plan next year. After Saints beat Salford and either Hull beat Castleford or Wakefield beat us, I for one will be pleased the season is finally over* but won't be expecting any announcements.



* I say this because I would be scared to actually have to visit the Jungle and play Castleford in a semi-final game they actually need to win!



Again, I don't disagree with any of this. I know we can't just unload a mass of players who are on a good crack for doing nothing and will have no reason to willingly leave.



But there are areas of the team where we can and should start looking to the future.



We definitely need to sort the front row and the halfbacks out. These are crucial areas where we have been noiticeably lacking all season. Tommy is a massive weak link in the chain. If ever there was a time to get the cheque book out it was now in relation to our no. 7 shirt. The same can be said for our props. If it was me, I'd be definitely be looking at moving on at least some of the players both you and I have named at the very first opportunity.



Whether it will happen, or not, I don't know. But IL has never struck me as the kind of chairman who allows his coaches to lead him round by the hand. There is surely no way the club can be sitting back now and pretending there isn't a crisis. (They certainly took drastic action when it became apparent that Nobby was content to sit on his laurels and watch us keep on failing to make the grade).



The worst thing is that Castleford yesterday really reminded me of the Wigan team of the late 80s/early 90s. A bunch of solid, highly skilled professionals, augmented with some real natural talents, who are very fit, excellently drilled and mentally strong enough to easily see out games they don't even need to win. No hot-and-colds in their ranks, no 'best mate' selections, no fly-by-nighters, no 'men of the people' who are mainly there for comedy value. It's more than frustrating to see lessons that we once taught the game being put into expert practise by others, while we ourselves have seemingly sleepwalked into mediocrity. Again, I don't disagree with any of this. I know we can't just unload a mass of players who are on a good crack for doing nothing and will have no reason to willingly leave.But there are areas of the team where we can and should start looking to the future.We definitely need to sort the front row and the halfbacks out. These are crucial areas where we have been noiticeably lacking all season. Tommy is a massive weak link in the chain. If ever there was a time to get the cheque book out it was now in relation to our no. 7 shirt. The same can be said for our props. If it was me, I'd be definitely be looking at moving on at least some of the players both you and I have named at the very first opportunity.Whether it will happen, or not, I don't know. But IL has never struck me as the kind of chairman who allows his coaches to lead him round by the hand. There is surely no way the club can be sitting back now and pretending there isn't a crisis. (They certainly took drastic action when it became apparent that Nobby was content to sit on his laurels and watch us keep on failing to make the grade).The worst thing is that Castleford yesterday really reminded me of the Wigan team of the late 80s/early 90s. A bunch of solid, highly skilled professionals, augmented with some real natural talents, who are very fit, excellently drilled and mentally strong enough to easily see out games they don't even need to win. No hot-and-colds in their ranks, no 'best mate' selections, no fly-by-nighters, no 'men of the people' who are mainly there for comedy value. It's more than frustrating to see lessons that we once taught the game being put into expert practise by others, while we ourselves have seemingly sleepwalked into mediocrity. stpatricks

Levrier wrote: Let cas gloat, it should really be their year and the team has earned it. If they fail to become champions no doubt they will give warmest congratulations to whoever beats them and show true humility. We on the other hand do not deserve to be in with a shout. Our performance today was woeful, we looked beaten at the kick off. One up rugby is boring to watch and just makes life easy for a decent defensive team. How many times, in the first half, did we assume that a tackle was complete and get caught facing the wrong way? Only the players who were actively part of the move were in motion so we had no options and did not put any doubt in the minds of the defenders. In defence two or three would start to slide leaving big gaps for the opposition to walk through.



I agree with all of that, you need to earn the right to move the ball out wide. Sending one up forwards does not test the opposition defence. We had players making yards but no back up so the defence dealt with them easily I agree with all of that, you need to earn the right to move the ball out wide. Sending one up forwards does not test the opposition defence. We had players making yards but no back up so the defence dealt with them easily Wigan home of league jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member



Damn. Just typed out a fairly lengthy response then the site crashed on me. Basically, I'm with Jonh and Cruncher (not typing all that again!). Levrier Cheeky half-back



Cruncher wrote: To me, this illustrates the frightening degree of mental weakness in the current Wigan team - which has got to be down to the the way they're trained and prepped for matches, plus an amazing lack of leadership ability among the senior players.





On top of that, players who I'd put on a kind of performance-related probation include: Sam Tomkins, George Williams, Anthony Gelling, Taulima Tautai, Tony Clubb and Sam Powell.



I'm afraid the Wigan class of 2017 really is that bad.

Speaking up for Gelling, yesterday he was doing what was asked of him. He ran hard and took on the line and made hard yards. In fact he looked just like a wide running second row, If we could find another centre that is exactly where I would put him. Speaking up for Gelling, yesterday he was doing what was asked of him. He ran hard and took on the line and made hard yards. In fact he looked just like a wide running second row, If we could find another centre that is exactly where I would put him. Grimmy

Levrier wrote: Speaking up for Gelling, yesterday he was doing what was asked of him. He ran hard and took on the line and made hard yards. In fact he looked just like a wide running second row, If we could find another centre that is exactly where I would put him.

I think he's pretty good at centre to be honest. We are small enough at second row as it is! He is just an easy target for when we are losing, people also tend to want to throw the baby out with the bathwater at these times (e.g criticism of Gildart and Williams also in this thread).



I think a big part of the difference was conditioning. They looked stronger, fitter, faster, and have barely had any injuries this year. We can't overhaul the playing personnel before 2018 (I wouldn't want to anyway, though a proper 7 and 8 would be nice if we didn't have a salary cap) but we can make changes to improve our strength and conditioning, which I think would go a long way to helping us compete with Cas, Leeds and Hull. I think he's pretty good at centre to be honest. We are small enough at second row as it is! He is just an easy target for when we are losing, people also tend to want to throw the baby out with the bathwater at these times (e.g criticism of Gildart and Williams also in this thread).I think a big part of the difference was conditioning. They looked stronger, fitter, faster, and have barely had any injuries this year. We can't overhaul the playing personnel before 2018 (I wouldn't want to anyway, though a proper 7 and 8 would be nice if we didn't have a salary cap) but we can make changes to improve our strength and conditioning, which I think would go a long way to helping us compete with Cas, Leeds and Hull. Frank Zappa wrote: Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe. MattyB

Certainly don't think we need to make wholesale changes at all.

First thing to address is acceptance that performance throughout the season has been lower than the requirement.



Does the club management (IL/KR) believe we need to be better next year?

If so, what changes are needed to bring this?



Does the club just accept it the way it is (and that a freak injury period was the major factor)?

Will SW acknowledge that perhaps the tactics employed need to be reviewed, how open to change would he be? I think a few decisions need to be made (and yes I'm saying this even though we still have a remote chance of progressing into the playoffs, possible GF and potential championship win again), we have to be seen to change a few things just to get bums on seats next season.



YIM Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm13943Chester Cruncher wrote: To me, this illustrates the frightening degree of mental weakness in the current Wigan team - which has got to be down to the the way they're trained and prepped for matches, plus an amazing lack of leadership ability among the senior players.



Yesterday ought to have been the final nail in the coffin for a number of people at Wigan. It's been a poor season all round, but the excuses about injuries etc no longer apply. We are simply not as good as we've been deluding ourselves into thinking we are. You can't dismiss the number of Cup finals Wigan have reached in recent years, but maybe that's down to the very average standards that we've seen in this competition generally. Yesterday, I felt we finally came up against a genuinely well organised, well-marshalled, well-coached team - a team who've moved the British game forward the way Wigan did in the late 80s - and we were comprehensively beaten, left behind with the uninspired stragglers.



I know it's not a simple thing to replace a coach. It's only worth doing if you can get someone better - and there is still no-one else in the UK who I think is significantly better than Shaun Wane, with the obvious exception of Daryl Powell (though I imagine he's now got a job for life at Cas). This means we have to go to Aus, and that won't be something that can be pulled off overnight.



In the mean time, there is a lot of dead wood in the Wigan side which we need to unload at the first opportunity, starting with: Joe Burgess, Tommy Leuluai, Michael McIlorum, Frank-Paul Nu'uausala and Joel Tomkins.



On top of that, players who I'd put on a kind of performance-related probation include: Sam Tomkins, George Williams, Anthony Gelling, Taulima Tautai, Tony Clubb and Sam Powell.



I'm afraid the Wigan class of 2017 really is that bad.



I agree with most of though I'd replace McIlorum with Isa in your list of players and move Gelling up to "unloaded at the first opportunity". There is one caveat to all this though and that is when Madge arrived he took a squad of underperforming players and with the addition of one player, Paul Deacon, transformed the side. I think we'd have to give quite a few of those players the benefit of the doubt and see what a new coach would get out of them. There are some players in that list that are at the end of their careers and so they might get dropped sooner rather than later under a new coach and I also I think some of the rest would soon start to see first team selection not be the seemingly automatic choice it is for them now, (Gelling and Powell in particular) but several have shown in the pretty recent past much better form than they have done this season. So I think we need to get a new coach and see what he can do with them.



I think Wane has long since lost the dressing room and this is a reason why we do better when Lockers is on the pitch. Not just because he's a great player but because the other players will play for him and listen to him.



I also think there is more than one coach significantly better than Wane in SL than just Powell. Off the top of my head Radford at Hull and Chester at Wakey have outcoached Wane more than once but then that isn't hard we are so predictable. I am not suggesting either should be targets for Wigan or if they would work well here but someone like Chester who I think would get the team doing the basics right would at least stop the rot. I agree with most of though I'd replace McIlorum with Isa in your list of players and move Gelling up to "unloaded at the first opportunity". There is one caveat to all this though and that is when Madge arrived he took a squad of underperforming players and with the addition of one player, Paul Deacon, transformed the side. I think we'd have to give quite a few of those players the benefit of the doubt and see what a new coach would get out of them. There are some players in that list that are at the end of their careers and so they might get dropped sooner rather than later under a new coach and I also I think some of the rest would soon start to see first team selection not be the seemingly automatic choice it is for them now, (Gelling and Powell in particular) but several have shown in the pretty recent past much better form than they have done this season. So I think we need to get a new coach and see what he can do with them.I think Wane has long since lost the dressing room and this is a reason why we do better when Lockers is on the pitch. Not just because he's a great player but because the other players will play for him and listen to him.I also think there is more than one coach significantly better than Wane in SL than just Powell. Off the top of my head Radford at Hull and Chester at Wakey have outcoached Wane more than once but then that isn't hard we are so predictable. I am not suggesting either should be targets for Wigan or if they would work well here but someone like Chester who I think would get the team doing the basics right would at least stop the rot. Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20

Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18 Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



DaveO wrote: I agree with most of though I'd replace McIlorum with Isa in your list of players and move Gelling up to "unloaded at the first opportunity". There is one caveat to all this though and that is when Madge arrived he took a squad of underperforming players and with the addition of one player, Paul Deacon, transformed the side. I think we'd have to give quite a few of those players the benefit of the doubt and see what a new coach would get out of them. There are some players in that list that are at the end of their careers and so they might get dropped sooner rather than later under a new coach and I also I think some of the rest would soon start to see first team selection not be the seemingly automatic choice it is for them now, (Gelling and Powell in particular) but several have shown in the pretty recent past much better form than they have done this season. So I think we need to get a new coach and see what he can do with them.



I think Wane has long since lost the dressing room and this is a reason why we do better when Lockers is on the pitch. Not just because he's a great player but because the other players will play for him and listen to him.



I also think there is more than one coach significantly better than Wane in SL than just Powell. Off the top of my head Radford at Hull and Chester at Wakey have outcoached Wane more than once but then that isn't hard we are so predictable. I am not suggesting either should be targets for Wigan or if they would work well here but someone like Chester who I think would get the team doing the basics right would at least stop the rot.



I'd hope we'd be a bit more ambitious than looking to bring in either Radford or Chester, top blokes though they both are.



I take your point, but to me, Cas have done this season what Wigan did in 86/87 - raised the standard of the game to a totally new level. I don't want us to be like Saints, whose answer to Graham Lowe was to employ Alex Murphy. I feel we need to see dramatic changes in our playing and coaching staff in order to try and step up to this new mark.



I do agree, though, that we can't just swing an axe and remove all the dead wood in one go. Contracts, and all that. And yes, you're quite right, some of the players may rediscover themselves under a new, more rigorous regime. I'd hope we'd be a bit more ambitious than looking to bring in either Radford or Chester, top blokes though they both are.I take your point, but to me, Cas have done this season what Wigan did in 86/87 - raised the standard of the game to a totally new level. I don't want us to be like Saints, whose answer to Graham Lowe was to employ Alex Murphy. I feel we need to see dramatic changes in our playing and coaching staff in order to try and step up to this new mark.I do agree, though, that we can't just swing an axe and remove all the dead wood in one go. Contracts, and all that. And yes, you're quite right, some of the players may rediscover themselves under a new, more rigorous regime. Trainman Cheeky half-back



I think we have been in a situation over the past 2 years where due to injuries as a team we have not really got going. I think we as fans underestimate the disruption that causes within the squad.



