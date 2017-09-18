RichieS wrote: You can't really rebuild when players have contracts...we are in a tough spot to be fair. Our lack of movements whilst other clubs are building for the future shows how financially tied up we truly are. We are the only club with TWO marquee players for goodness sake, that is laughable. Neither Williams nor Tomkins are producing half of what Gale, Sneyd, Parcell, Houghton are for their respective clubs (and none of those are MARQUEE). I have no proof but I believe we missed out on Sutcliffe because we simply couldn't negotiate, meaning players we have on the books probably aren't willing to move on!



For me the big earners that don't produce (Gelling, Joel T, FPN, Tautai, Tommy L and Micky Mc) need moving along...



I've said pretty much since my first post Gelling needs to go, he is way more of a liabilty than a luxury. A solid, defensive minded #3 is what we need.

I genuinely have no clue whats happened or is happening to Joel Tomkins...wether a full pre-season will help, I guess only time will tell. But the shear volume of his salary could be utiliised elsewhere for sure.

FPN & Tautai are in the same boat, zero impact and mistakes galore, typical Shaun Wane style players IMO. Out played, out worked and out enthused by there opposite numbers 95% of the games played.

Tommy L...he's not a 7, he hasn't improved us at all since Matty Smith left. This is where the bulk of any salary cap needs placing!!!!

Micky Mc...can't fault his enthusiasm and desire but his stats for this season in the games he's played are way of the pace..added to the fact he can't play a full 80...Parcell, Houghton, Daryl Clark, James Roby and even Randell (Wakey) are head & shoulders above him.



However, I genuinely believe Shaun Wane will have sat down with IL and told him, had we not had the "injury crisis" we would already have the top-4 squared away! Leaving it down to KO rugby for the Semi. For our chairman that is probably good enough when you consider we are World Champions and CC Finalists. I guarantee there are zero crisis or even worrying conversations being had at Wigan RL HQ. Therefore, I wouldn't get excited about any rebuilding. We will have the same management, same squad and same game plan next year. After Saints beat Salford and either Hull beat Castleford or Wakefield beat us, I for one will be pleased the season is finally over* but won't be expecting any announcements.



* I say this because I would be scared to actually have to visit the Jungle and play Castleford in a semi-final game they actually need to win!

Again, I don't disagree with any of this. I know we can't just unload a mass of players who are on a good crack for doing nothing and will have no reason to willingly leave.But there are areas of the team where we can and should start looking to the future.We definitely need to sort the front row and the halfbacks out. These are crucial areas where we have been noiticeably lacking all season. Tommy is a massive weak link in the chain. If ever there was a time to get the cheque book out it was now in relation to our no. 7 shirt. The same can be said for our props. If it was me, I'd be definitely be looking at moving on at least some of the players both you and I have named at the very first opportunity.Whether it will happen, or not, I don't know. But IL has never struck me as the kind of chairman who allows his coaches to lead him round by the hand. There is surely no way the club can be sitting back now and pretending there isn't a crisis. (They certainly took drastic action when it became apparent that Nobby was content to sit on his laurels and watch us keep on failing to make the grade).The worst thing is that Castleford yesterday really reminded me of the Wigan team of the late 80s/early 90s. A bunch of solid, highly skilled professionals, augmented with some real natural talents, who are very fit, excellently drilled and mentally strong enough to easily see out games they don't even need to win. No hot-and-colds in their ranks, no 'best mate' selections, no fly-by-nighters, no 'men of the people' who are mainly there for comedy value. It's more than frustrating to see lessons that we once taught the game being put into expert practise by others, while we ourselves have seemingly sleepwalked into mediocrity.