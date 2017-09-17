|
Our record in SL this season when the captain doesn't play. Shocking but unsurprising.
No.1 priority to sort out in the off season.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:11 pm
And people thought we would fall apart without Gale
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:34 pm
What has Luke Gale got to do with the original post? The Casforum is that way 》》》》 so tootle off back over there if you intention is to gloat. I have had enough listening to that four eyed whippet shagger Schofield all afternoon.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:43 pm
Towns88 wrote:
And people thought we would fall apart without Gale
To be fair Wane did say SOL was a bigger loss, looks like he was right.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:06 pm
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
What has Luke Gale got to do with the original post? The Casforum is that way 》》》》 so tootle off back over there if you intention is to gloat. I have had enough listening to that four eyed whippet shagger Schofield all afternoon.
be seeing you.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
