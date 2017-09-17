WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - P7 W0 D0 L7

P7 W0 D0 L7
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:08 pm
Our record in SL this season when the captain doesn't play. Shocking but unsurprising.

No.1 priority to sort out in the off season.
Re: P7 W0 D0 L7
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:11 pm
And people thought we would fall apart without Gale :shock:
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: P7 W0 D0 L7
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:34 pm
What has Luke Gale got to do with the original post? The Casforum is that way 》》》》 so tootle off back over there if you intention is to gloat. I have had enough listening to that four eyed whippet shagger Schofield all afternoon.

