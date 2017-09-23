Danensian Stevo's Armpit

GeoffRoebuck wrote: Do you know the name of the other river that flows through Doncaster?



He beat me to it.

GeoffRoebuck wrote: Yes there is a pub called the Cheswold in the Doncaster leisure park but the answer I'm looking for is more not a pub or a building.

I think the source of the River Cheswold is somewhere around the Marshgate area.



I have an 1849 map of Doncaster showing the Cheswold running from the Don somewhere near where the prison is now, parallel with the old Great North Road in Crimpsall (Marshgate) to and across the canal. It then passes under the railway line where it turns sharply east and flows under Frenchgate near the old Greyfriars Road baths past St George's church and rejoins the canal near Low Fishergate. There is no indication of a source.



Every river has a source !!!!



This is much better than S-O on the last post .



Danensian wrote: I have an 1849 map of Doncaster showing the Cheswold running from the Don somewhere near where the prison is now, parallel with the old Great North Road in Crimpsall (Marshgate) to and across the canal. It then passes under the railway line where it turns sharply east and flows under Frenchgate near the old Greyfriars Road baths past St George's church and rejoins the canal near Low Fishergate. There is no indication of a source.



All we need now is the reason why Cheswold was synonymous with something in Doncaster



Didn't the cheswold feed a pond at the bottom of bennetthorpe which is now the racecourse roundabout weighman Silver RLFANS Member



Tried to do some research but getting no where .



Night all . Stand-Offish

Gold RLFANS Member



They made a model of car called the Cheswold. That certainly originated from and rolled through Doncaster. War does not determine who is right - only who is left.



