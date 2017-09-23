Yes there is a pub called the Cheswold in the Doncaster leisure park but the answer I'm looking for is more not a pub or a building. I think the source of the River Cheswold is somewhere around the Marshgate area.
I have an 1849 map of Doncaster showing the Cheswold running from the Don somewhere near where the prison is now, parallel with the old Great North Road in Crimpsall (Marshgate) to and across the canal. It then passes under the railway line where it turns sharply east and flows under Frenchgate near the old Greyfriars Road baths past St George's church and rejoins the canal near Low Fishergate. There is no indication of a source.
All we need now is the reason why Cheswold was synonymous with something in Doncaster
