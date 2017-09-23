WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well that's that!

Re: Well that's that!
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:57 pm
Danensian

Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm
Posts: 74
GeoffRoebuck wrote:
Do you know the name of the other river that flows through Doncaster?


He beat me to it.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:31 pm
Danensian

Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm
Posts: 74
GeoffRoebuck wrote:
Yes there is a pub called the Cheswold in the Doncaster leisure park but the answer I'm looking for is more not a pub or a building.
I think the source of the River Cheswold is somewhere around the Marshgate area.


I have an 1849 map of Doncaster showing the Cheswold running from the Don somewhere near where the prison is now, parallel with the old Great North Road in Crimpsall (Marshgate) to and across the canal. It then passes under the railway line where it turns sharply east and flows under Frenchgate near the old Greyfriars Road baths past St George's church and rejoins the canal near Low Fishergate. There is no indication of a source.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:52 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6785
Every river has a source !!!!

This is much better than S-O on the last post .
Re: Well that's that!
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:53 pm
GeoffRoebuck
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2003 5:57 pm
Posts: 2283
Danensian wrote:
I have an 1849 map of Doncaster showing the Cheswold running from the Don somewhere near where the prison is now, parallel with the old Great North Road in Crimpsall (Marshgate) to and across the canal. It then passes under the railway line where it turns sharply east and flows under Frenchgate near the old Greyfriars Road baths past St George's church and rejoins the canal near Low Fishergate. There is no indication of a source.


All we need now is the reason why Cheswold was synonymous with something in Doncaster
Re: Well that's that!
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:56 pm
big grimmo
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2011 7:43 pm
Posts: 103
Didn't the cheswold feed a pond at the bottom of bennetthorpe which is now the racecourse roundabout
Re: Well that's that!
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:03 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6785
Tried to do some research but getting no where .

Night all .
