Double Movement wrote: Sorry Geoff this is all before my time, I thought Danensian said "Since the very first match in 1951."



I was minus 7 when all this took place.



I assumed this was the very first Dons match of all time but I'll stand corrected if I've misunderstood.



No need to apologise Danensian did say that he had supported the Dons since there very first game but he didn't say he attended the game.

The Dons first ever league game was against Wakefield Trinity played on August 18th at the York Rd Greyhound Stadium the Dons won the game by 10pts -3pts the attendance was estimated to be 10,000.

GeoffRoebuck wrote: No need to apologise Danensian did say that he had supported the Dons since there very first game but he didn't say he attended the game.

The Dons first ever league game was against Wakefield Trinity played on August 18th at the York Rd Greyhound Stadium the Dons won the game by 10pts -3pts the attendance was estimated to be 10,000.



Thanks Geoff.



I remember visiting the Greyhound Stadium with my dad in the late 1960s to watch the dogs but that was before I started watching the Dons. I started watching the Dons in the mid 1970s.



In the later 1970s, a friend of mine used to work as a mechanic at Claybourns Renault dealership; Stewart Piper used to work there too. My friend helped Stewart to organise some events during his testimonial season, I joined in and helped out too. We had a night at Askern dog track. I can't remember too much about the evening apart from not backing a winner all night! I've bought all my cars from Stewart ever since!



Thanks Geoff.I remember visiting the Greyhound Stadium with my dad in the late 1960s to watch the dogs but that was before I started watching the Dons. I started watching the Dons in the mid 1970s.In the later 1970s, a friend of mine used to work as a mechanic at Claybourns Renault dealership; Stewart Piper used to work there too. My friend helped Stewart to organise some events during his testimonial season, I joined in and helped out too. We had a night at Askern dog track. I can't remember too much about the evening apart from not backing a winner all night! I've bought all my cars from Stewart ever since!I just assumed Danensian had meant he'd attended the first match when he said he was a supporter at the time.



Double Movement wrote: Thanks Geoff.



I remember visiting the Greyhound Stadium with my dad in the late 1960s to watch the dogs but that was before I started watching the Dons. I started watching the Dons in the mid 1970s.



In the later 1970s, a friend of mine used to work as a mechanic at Claybourns Renault dealership; Stewart Piper used to work there too. My friend helped Stewart to organise some events during his testimonial season, I joined in and helped out too. We had a night at Askern dog track. I can't remember too much about the evening apart from not backing a winner all night! I've bought all my cars from Stewart ever since!



I just assumed Danensian had meant he'd attended the first match when he said he was a supporter at the time.



I can remember watching Mike & Bernie Winters playing in a charity football match at the Greyhound Stadium.

GeoffRoebuck wrote: No need to apologise Danensian did say that he had supported the Dons since there very first game but he didn't say he attended the game.

The Dons first ever league game was against Wakefield Trinity played on August 18th at the York Rd Greyhound Stadium the Dons won the game by 10pts -3pts the attendance was estimated to be 10,000.



Father in Law was one of those 10k. He weaned me off football and got me to sample the delights of Tattersfield circa 1978. The ritual of crossing the metal girder that bridged the small dyke opposite Yarbrough Terrace was a Sunday afternoon treat.

Well spotted Geoff. He said since the first game, not that he actually attended.How come we are discussing what happened 65 years ago ?



Because we do , everything was better in the good old days .



weighman wrote: Because we do , everything was better in the good old days .



I didn't know you had been to the Leeds City Varieties Paul what did you make of Leonard Sachs?



Moonshine wrote:



Father in Law was one of those 10k. He weaned me off football and got me to sample the delights of Tattersfield circa 1978. The ritual of crossing the metal girder that bridged the small dyke opposite Yarbrough Terrace was a Sunday afternoon treat. Father in Law was one of those 10k. He weaned me off footballand got me to sample the delights of Tattersfield circa 1978. The ritual of crossing the metal girder that bridged the small dyke opposite Yarbrough Terrace was a Sunday afternoon treat.



I think it was a very large diameter round metal pipe we had to straggle to cross the dyke.

I think it was a very large diameter round metal pipe we had to straggle to cross the dyke.Happy Days

