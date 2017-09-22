Double Movement wrote:
Sorry Geoff this is all before my time, I thought Danensian said "Since the very first match in 1951."
I was minus 7 when all this took place.
I assumed this was the very first Dons match of all time but I'll stand corrected if I've misunderstood.
No need to apologise Danensian did say that he had supported the Dons since there very first game but he didn't say he attended the game.
The Dons first ever league game was against Wakefield Trinity played on August 18th at the York Rd Greyhound Stadium the Dons won the game by 10pts -3pts the attendance was estimated to be 10,000.