Re: Well that's that!
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:33 am
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1546
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Stand-Offish wrote:
I am not comparing him to a monkey ... it is poetic licence ... = anybody could have had a similar record to RH's ... even you ... or me.

Where is the expertise he should have brought from his big-time club Hull.
There is little evidence of that.
John Kear would have done miles better.

Please don't talk about money.

Besides we really don't have the time to be nurturing a coach as well as nurturing players.


I wouldn't know where to start in taking a rugby training session. I'd have taken them backwards, I'm sure! :(

I'm not going to talk about money but would John Kear really be interested in leaving a Super League club to take the job? John Kear is an unrealistic target for that reason alone.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:42 am
Lilfatman

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 61
I was at the second match but I don't think I would rank highly in a Geoff Roebuck quiz.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:46 am
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16869
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Double Movement wrote:
If he'd inadvertently pressed Submit halfway through, would the first part of his message not have disappeared of his screen?

Something has obviously gone wrong, the guy apologised to readers in his next message. Whoever or what is to blame is irrelevant.

You're an impossible apologist ...
Hardly worth the effort.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:01 am
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1546
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Stand-Offish wrote:
You're an impossible apologist ...
Hardly worth the effort.


No, I am not an apologist... I try to understand things from other people's point of view as well as my own. And I'm not going to apologise for that! :wink:
Re: Well that's that!
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:56 am
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16869
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Double Movement wrote:
No, I am not an apologist... I try to understand things from other people's point of view as well as my own. And I'm not going to apologise for that! :wink:

So do I, but I don't buy into
tales like 'it was the computer's error not mine.'

Very, very rarely maybe.
Errors usually are down to the operator.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:05 pm
Moonshine
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2803
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Perhaps there is a need to coach technique in the submitting of posts, its obviously quite important to get it right, we don't need anyone knocking on or failing to tackle the keyboard in a way that brings about several comments on this extremely important matter. Failing to submit correctly could stop us getting into the Championship. :)

yours

Cynic Al :wink:
Re: Well that's that!
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:31 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1546
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Moonshine wrote:
Perhaps there is a need to coach technique in the submitting of posts, its obviously quite important to get it right, we don't need anyone knocking on or failing to tackle the keyboard in a way that brings about several comments on this extremely important matter. Failing to submit correctly could stop us getting into the Championship. :)

yours

Cynic Al :wink:


Nice one Cynical Al.... :lol: :lol:
Re: Well that's that!
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:39 pm
GeoffRoebuck
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2003 5:57 pm
Posts: 2273
Double Movement wrote:
If Danensian said he went to the very first match, why do you feel the need to challenge him about it? I’m puzzled.

Regardless of that, everyone has got an equal right to come on here and state their views whether they’re current fans or not.


He didn't say he went to the Dons very first game
Re: Well that's that!
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:54 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1546
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
GeoffRoebuck wrote:
He didn't say he went to the Dons very first game


Sorry Geoff this is all before my time, I thought Danensian said "Since the very first match in 1951."

I was minus 7 when all this took place.

I assumed this was the very first Dons match of all time but I'll stand corrected if I've misunderstood.
Previous

