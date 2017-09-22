Stand-Offish wrote: I am not comparing him to a monkey ... it is poetic licence ... = anybody could have had a similar record to RH's ... even you ... or me.



Where is the expertise he should have brought from his big-time club Hull.

There is little evidence of that.

John Kear would have done miles better.



Please don't talk about money.



Besides we really don't have the time to be nurturing a coach as well as nurturing players.

I wouldn't know where to start in taking a rugby training session. I'd have taken them backwards, I'm sure!I'm not going to talk about money but would John Kear really be interested in leaving a Super League club to take the job? John Kear is an unrealistic target for that reason alone.