67 posts • Page 7 of 7 Danensian

Tatty Feeld wrote: As you appear unable to look up the definition of sham,here it is for you "a thing that is not what it is purported to be" and putting it into context it means Club Doncaster has no real intention of getting the Dons into Super League.Similarly you could apply the same to the Rovers where the intention to get back into the Championship is a pipe dream.Terry Bramhall at the head of Club Doncaster has the money to achieve both and I bet he's never seen a Dons game in his life.Come to think of it Baldwins only seen one as far as I know and that was when Carl Hall dragged him along. So there you are,another definition of sham "falsely presenting something as the truth" meaning really they appear to have no passion for the Dons at all.



Well credit to you for having responded but I would say you are wrong on almost every count. Club Doncaster has every intention of seeing the Dons in Super League and the Rovers in the Championship and both Gavin Baldwin and Terry Bramall have said as much in the Meet the Owners evenings. The one factor in this that they can't control is performances on the pitch.



Terry Bramall (and the late Dick Watson) have been and are putting considerable sums of money into Club Doncaster though the eventual intention is for it to be able to generate sufficient income to be self-financing. Savings on the administration which I mentioned recently are one source of this but there are many other initiatives happening behind the scenes which are contributing. These include hiring out space (including car park space) to outside bodies; the full take-up of the outside pitches at the Keepmoat (The demand for these is so great that more are to be provided.); initiatives in respect of the sports education courses which are always fully subscribed. The existing car parks are being occupied to capacity on most Rovers match days and plans are in hand to expand car parking space to the benefit of the Club Doncaster coffers.



I don't know if Terry Bramall has been to a Dons match but one thing he often mentions at meetings is that he is a rugby rather than a football man so I have no doubt that he would welcome the opportunity to attend a Dons match.



Well credit to you for having responded but I would say you are wrong on almost every count. Club Doncaster has every intention of seeing the Dons in Super League and the Rovers in the Championship and both Gavin Baldwin and Terry Bramall have said as much in the Meet the Owners evenings. The one factor in this that they can't control is performances on the pitch.

Terry Bramall (and the late Dick Watson) have been and are putting considerable sums of money into Club Doncaster though the eventual intention is for it to be able to generate sufficient income to be self-financing. Savings on the administration which I mentioned recently are one source of this but there are many other initiatives happening behind the scenes which are contributing. These include hiring out space (including car park space) to outside bodies; the full take-up of the outside pitches at the Keepmoat (The demand for these is so great that more are to be provided.); initiatives in respect of the sports education courses which are always fully subscribed. The existing car parks are being occupied to capacity on most Rovers match days and plans are in hand to expand car parking space to the benefit of the Club Doncaster coffers.

I don't know if Terry Bramall has been to a Dons match but one thing he often mentions at meetings is that he is a rugby rather than a football man so I have no doubt that he would welcome the opportunity to attend a Dons match.

Club Doncaster is a relatively new concept but it is moving in the right direction. Its aim is to embrace as many Doncaster-based activities as possible in order to raise the town's sporting profile nationally. The more that is achieved the more we will be able to attract high profile events to the town. We have already established the stadium as a preferred venue for Challenge Cup semi-finals and it has also hosted women's football international matches and an England under-19 international match. All of these activities bring in income to enable Club Doncaster to support its core operations .

Danensian

I don't know why the thread printed my last lost before I had finished typing it but I apologise for it. Stand-Offish

The thread didn't do anything ... you did.

IHTH.



Stand-Offish

Danensian wrote: I don't know why the thread printed my last lost before I had finished typing it but I apologise for it.



You are doing a pretty good job defending Club Doncaster and I don't t take exception to any of that.

Of course they want their stated targets and are working towards them.

They may be deluded, but that is a separate argument.

But I have to say I don't agree with your excuse that they can't be responsible/have an influence on things that happen on the field.



They would have to be stupid fatalists if they thought that.



More to the point, what steps would you take to improve our side in a quantitative and qualitative manner?



You are doing a pretty good job defending Club Doncaster and I don't t take exception to any of that.
Of course they want their stated targets and are working towards them.
They may be deluded, but that is a separate argument.
But I have to say I don't agree with your excuse that they can't be responsible/have an influence on things that happen on the field.

They would have to be stupid fatalists if they thought that.

More to the point, what steps would you take to improve our side in a quantitative and qualitative manner?

Specifically I mean.



Danensian

Stand-Offish wrote: The thread didn't do anything ... you did.

IHTH.

No I did not!! I only discovered the half finished version was there when I tried to submit the full version and was told that another post had been made.

Danensian

Stand-Offish wrote: More to the point, what steps would you take to improve our side in a quantitative and qualitative manner?



Specifically I mean.



I wouldn't do anything. I would leave it to the coach who knows more about these things than I (or you) do

GeoffRoebuck



Danensian wrote: I wouldn't do anything. I would leave it to the coach who knows more about these things than I (or you) do



Danensian

Danensian

How long have you been supporting the Dons?

