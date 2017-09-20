WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well that's that!

Re: Well that's that!
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:32 am
Stand-Offish User avatar
Talking about the blame culture ... it is all Club Doncaster's fault.

There we were in a backwater of oblivion, relatively happy as pigs in sh/t being fed a diet of mediocrity.
Then up comes Club Doncaster with a plan for Super league, not in the next world but in this. Further to that in a relatively short time scale.

Needless to say our expectations are now raised.
We have a RIGHT to promotion, a RIGHT to Super league.
They have all but promised it after all.

This is why rage has increased ... let's call it Rovers rage.
lol
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:47 pm
Moonshine User avatar
There appears to be a lack of anger within the Rovers players in the past few games that is for sure. Perhaps it should be Pussy Club Doncaster. :P
Re: Well that's that!
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:45 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Club Doomcaster.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:03 pm
hally's hot air Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 74
In what other line of work can you underachieve and fail to hit your targets year after year and still be employed? (apart from the tory government), we simply don't have the right people with the energy, drive and knowledge to make us a successful club.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:29 am
Double Movement User avatar
Doncaster Free press Analysis Of The Season:

http://www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/analysis-from-steve-hossack-as-doncaster-rlfc-fail-to-reach-league-one-play-offs-1-8762695
Re: Well that's that!
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:56 am
Stand-Offish User avatar
That is pretty much how I would have written it ... only better of course.
lol

I am glad he didn't pussyfoot around Richard Horne's record,which I see as abysmal and I too feel that the fact we weren't thrashed in those MANY defeats has come to Horne's recue.
It is still an abysmal record though.
Without looking at the stats, I have a feeling that he did worse than the man who got the sack ... yet he survives.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:05 am
sanjunien User avatar
...for the moment....
Re: Well that's that!
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:57 am
Did not look into player recruitment over the past few years .

We have to give RH a fair chance , lets see who we recruit for 2018.

I await with interest the replies to my statement , please remember it is my opinion .
