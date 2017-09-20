Talking about the blame culture ... it is all Club Doncaster's fault.



There we were in a backwater of oblivion, relatively happy as pigs in sh/t being fed a diet of mediocrity.

Then up comes Club Doncaster with a plan for Super league, not in the next world but in this. Further to that in a relatively short time scale.



Needless to say our expectations are now raised.

We have a RIGHT to promotion, a RIGHT to Super league.

They have all but promised it after all.



This is why rage has increased ... let's call it Rovers rage.

lol