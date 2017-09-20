WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well that's that!

Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:32 am
Stand-Offish
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16848
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Talking about the blame culture ... it is all Club Doncaster's fault.

There we were in a backwater of oblivion, relatively happy as pigs in sh/t being fed a diet of mediocrity.
Then up comes Club Doncaster with a plan for Super league, not in the next world but in this. Further to that in a relatively short time scale.

Needless to say our expectations are now raised.
We have a RIGHT to promotion, a RIGHT to Super league.
They have all but promised it after all.

This is why rage has increased ... let's call it Rovers rage.
lol
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:47 pm
Moonshine
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2801
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
There appears to be a lack of anger within the Rovers players in the past few games that is for sure. Perhaps it should be Pussy Club Doncaster. :P
Re: Well that's that!
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:45 pm
Stand-Offish
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16848
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Club Doomcaster.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
