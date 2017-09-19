WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well that's that!

Re: Well that's that!
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:16 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1527
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Danensian wrote:
We need to accept that sometimes others are better than we are and the way forward is to improve to the higher standard. Looking for a scapegoat might provide personal satisfaction for us occasionally but it doesn't actually solve anything. I prefer the learning by mistakes and experience route.


I couldn't agree more.

What would sacking Carl Hall actually achieve? We'd have the same coach and we'd have the same Club Doncaster. You'd not noticeably see any difference as most of the work he does is behind the scenes work anyway - work that Club Doncaster are clearly happy with.

The club and Carl need to identify the weaknesses in our previous strategies, learn from those experiences, and put them right going forwards.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:09 pm
hally's hot air

Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 66
Double Movement wrote:
I couldn't agree more.

What would sacking Carl Hall actually achieve? We'd have the same coach and we'd have the same Club Doncaster. You'd not noticeably see any difference as most of the work he does is behind the scenes work anyway - work that Club Doncaster are clearly happy with.

The club and Carl need to identify the weaknesses in our previous strategies, learn from those experiences, and put them right going forwards.

Carl has had 4yrs working with club Doncaster to put things right, surely there has to be a limit on how long we can put up with this?
Re: Well that's that!
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:27 pm
GeoffRoebuck
Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2003 5:57 pm
Posts: 2267
Double Movement wrote:
I couldn't agree more.

What would sacking Carl Hall actually achieve? We'd have the same coach and we'd have the same Club Doncaster. You'd not noticeably see any difference as most of the work he does is behind the scenes work anyway - work that Club Doncaster are clearly happy with.

The club and Carl need to identify the weaknesses in our previous strategies, learn from those experiences, and put them right going forwards.


Why is it then when companies are under achieving they appoint a new Chief Executive who come in with fresh ideas etc who's brief is to make the business successful.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:42 pm
Tatty Feeld
Joined: Mon Mar 02, 2015 4:00 pm
Posts: 155
Double Movement wrote:
I couldn't agree more.

What would sacking Carl Hall actually achieve? We'd have the same coach and we'd have the same Club Doncaster. You'd not noticeably see any difference as most of the work he does is behind the scenes work anyway - work that Club Doncaster are clearly happy with.

The club and Carl need to identify the weaknesses in our previous strategies, learn from those experiences, and put them right going forwards.

How many more chances are you prepared to give him?He's had his chance in each of the last three seasons so what makes you think next season will be any different? I think you'll be sat at the top table with him at the next forum,either that or cleaning his shoes under the table.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:45 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1527
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
hally's hot air wrote:
Carl has had 4yrs working with club Doncaster to put things right, surely there has to be a limit on how long we can put up with this?

Hally, the four year time period that you mentioned needs to be looked at more closely:

In 2014, we finished 4th in the Championship under PC. This was an excellent achievement no doubt brought about in no small part by Carl’s vision to bring Paul Cooke to the club in the first place.

In 2015, we chose to go down the route of youth, and it backfired. PC didn’t become a bad coach overnight but things didn’t work out. Believing it was necessary to bring someone new in, Carl replaced PC with Gary Thornton towards the end of 2015. Again this was quite a decisive move.

In 2016, GT put his first squad together and we eventually lost to Barrow in the play-off semi-finals. We’d not achieved our promotion goal but had started to rebuild after the relegation season.

Carl gave GT another chance in 2017 but when it was clear that things weren’t going to plan Carl took decisive action to remove GT and brought in Richard Horne.

This covers the four year time frame. Apart from appointing GT in the first place, what has Carl actually done wrong?
Re: Well that's that!
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:46 pm
Danensian

Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm
Posts: 58
Tatty Feeld wrote:
After the sacking of Thornton,a proper selection process by means of inviting applicants for the job, should have been followed. But instead the powers at be went for the easy and convenient option of appointing Horne which had the apparent benefits of dual registration players. Horne hasn't stopped the rot and because of the sham that is Club Doncaster I have doubts about him being given the backing to form a team capable of a push for promotion next season.However let's wait and see what happens between now and next February but it's going to take something special to get the missing supporters,including me,back through the turn styles.


Explain your statement "the sham that is Club Doncaster".
Re: Well that's that!
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:56 pm
Tatty Feeld
Joined: Mon Mar 02, 2015 4:00 pm
Posts: 155
Danensian wrote:
Explain your statement "the sham that is Club Doncaster".

As you appear unable to look up the definition of sham,here it is for you "a thing that is not what it is purported to be" and putting it into context it means Club Doncaster has no real intention of getting the Dons into Super League.Similarly you could apply the same to the Rovers where the intention to get back into the Championship is a pipe dream.Terry Bramhall at the head of Club Doncaster has the money to achieve both and I bet he's never seen a Dons game in his life.Come to think of it Baldwins only seen one as far as I know and that was when Carl Hall dragged him along. So there you are,another definition of sham "falsely presenting something as the truth" meaning really they appear to have no passion for the Dons at all.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:38 am
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16846
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
They can hardly run the Rovers in a sensible fashion, never mind the Dons.
Yes I know they got promoted last year ... but made a pig's of finishing first when it was there for the taking and have made a below par start this time out.

It fills one with optimism ... it do.

Hope springs eternal and you have to have a dream. You have to strive to be the best.
However a hick place like Donny will only ever be average in the sporting world ... unpalatable as it may seem.
I don't know why we beat ourselves up about it.
The stay aways sussed that years ago.
So about 500 people like rugby and 6 or 7 thousand like football ... The rest have given up.

Nowt's gonna change apart from mayve downwards slowly.

Now where are those razor blades?
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
