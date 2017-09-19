Danensian wrote: We need to accept that sometimes others are better than we are and the way forward is to improve to the higher standard. Looking for a scapegoat might provide personal satisfaction for us occasionally but it doesn't actually solve anything. I prefer the learning by mistakes and experience route.



I couldn't agree more.What would sacking Carl Hall actually achieve? We'd have the same coach and we'd have the same Club Doncaster. You'd not noticeably see any difference as most of the work he does is behind the scenes work anyway - work that Club Doncaster are clearly happy with.The club and Carl need to identify the weaknesses in our previous strategies, learn from those experiences, and put them right going forwards.