Danensian wrote:
Well I suppose taking that starting and finishing point you could argue that no progress has been made. However during that time (I think) we achieved a promotion and a relegation.
I can't comment on changes in the size of the budget as I don't have any figures to hand but it is unlikely that the Club Doncaster administration would resort to either lies or spin. To be involved in lies would lay them open to fraud charges and Gavin Baldwin and his staff do not get involved in spin. They tell it as it is. They are also open to suggestions from fans regarding improvements
I have looked at that press release you referred to in your earlier post about Carl's 'lies'. In it Carl makes three statements none of which you could take exception to. In Gavin Baldwin's statement in that press release, about the Rovers' takeover of the Dons, he makes the point that the Dons were solvent and that the Rovers would not be propping up the Dons financially. This was because, as with Dons fans, there was a suspicion among Rovers fans that they were getting the raw end of the arrangement. In fact the establishment of Club Doncaster, including the taking over of running the stadium, has been to the benefit of both clubs. In fact the stadium has been turned round from an annual loss of something like half a million pounds to a profit of a similar amount. In part this has been achieved by merging the administrations of the two clubs into one organisation and eliminating dual operations. These savings are available to the clubs for their development.
Your constant optimism and refusal to lay any sort of blame is very commendable but its akin to a fly smashing against a window that keeps believing its been set free! carl has been brilliant for this club and I know all fans appreciate what he's done but does that mean us supporters should just put up with failure after failure and be happy with that? if that's the case i'd advise you to adopt Bentley comps or toll bar as your team as its a damn site cheaper and less stressful.