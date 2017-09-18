WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well that's that!









Login

Login

Register

Register



Board index ‹ Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s ‹ Doncaster RLFC ‹ Well that's that! Post a reply



1 , 2 , 3 , 4 35 posts • Page 4 of 4 hally's hot air Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm

Posts: 57

Danensian wrote: Well I suppose taking that starting and finishing point you could argue that no progress has been made. However during that time (I think) we achieved a promotion and a relegation.



I can't comment on changes in the size of the budget as I don't have any figures to hand but it is unlikely that the Club Doncaster administration would resort to either lies or spin. To be involved in lies would lay them open to fraud charges and Gavin Baldwin and his staff do not get involved in spin. They tell it as it is. They are also open to suggestions from fans regarding improvements



I have looked at that press release you referred to in your earlier post about Carl's 'lies'. In it Carl makes three statements none of which you could take exception to. In Gavin Baldwin's statement in that press release, about the Rovers' takeover of the Dons, he makes the point that the Dons were solvent and that the Rovers would not be propping up the Dons financially. This was because, as with Dons fans, there was a suspicion among Rovers fans that they were getting the raw end of the arrangement. In fact the establishment of Club Doncaster, including the taking over of running the stadium, has been to the benefit of both clubs. In fact the stadium has been turned round from an annual loss of something like half a million pounds to a profit of a similar amount. In part this has been achieved by merging the administrations of the two clubs into one organisation and eliminating dual operations. These savings are available to the clubs for their development.

Your constant optimism and refusal to lay any sort of blame is very commendable but its akin to a fly smashing against a window that keeps believing its been set free! carl has been brilliant for this club and I know all fans appreciate what he's done but does that mean us supporters should just put up with failure after failure and be happy with that? if that's the case i'd advise you to adopt Bentley comps or toll bar as your team as its a damn site cheaper and less stressful. Your constant optimism and refusal to lay any sort of blame is very commendable but its akin to a fly smashing against a window that keeps believing its been set free! carl has been brilliant for this club and I know all fans appreciate what he's done but does that mean us supporters should just put up with failure after failure and be happy with that? if that's the case i'd advise you to adopt Bentley comps or toll bar as your team as its a damn site cheaper and less stressful. sanjunien

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am

Posts: 5390

Location: Limoges,France

Listening to the club apologists I would still like to know where the buck stops and will anyone take responsability for a season even worse than the last ?



Just asking like... GeoffRoebuck Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2003 5:57 pm

Posts: 2264

Danensian wrote: Well I suppose taking that starting and finishing point you could argue that no progress has been made. However during that time (I think) we achieved a promotion and a relegation.



I can't comment on changes in the size of the budget as I don't have any figures to hand but it is unlikely that the Club Doncaster administration would resort to either lies or spin. To be involved in lies would lay them open to fraud charges and Gavin Baldwin and his staff do not get involved in spin. They tell it as it is. They are also open to suggestions from fans regarding improvements



I have looked at that press release you referred to in your earlier post about Carl's 'lies'. In it Carl makes three statements none of which you could take exception to. In Gavin Baldwin's statement in that press release, about the Rovers' takeover of the Dons, he makes the point that the Dons were solvent and that the Rovers would not be propping up the Dons financially. This was because, as with Dons fans, there was a suspicion among Rovers fans that they were getting the raw end of the arrangement. In fact the establishment of Club Doncaster, including the taking over of running the stadium, has been to the benefit of both clubs. In fact the stadium has been turned round from an annual loss of something like half a million pounds to a profit of a similar amount. In part this has been achieved by merging the administrations of the two clubs into one organisation and eliminating dual operations. These savings are available to the clubs for their development.



As I understand it the Dons had a very large debt for unpaid taxes & there future was very much in the balance until the Rovers came along & purchased the club. As I understand it the Dons had a very large debt for unpaid taxes & there future was very much in the balance until the Rovers came along & purchased the club. Danensian Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm

Posts: 57

hally's hot air wrote: Your constant optimism and refusal to lay any sort of blame is very commendable but its akin to a fly smashing against a window that keeps believing its been set free! carl has been brilliant for this club and I know all fans appreciate what he's done but does that mean us supporters should just put up with failure after failure and be happy with that? if that's the case i'd advise you to adopt Bentley comps or toll bar as your team as its a damn site cheaper and less stressful.



We seem to live in a world where everybody wants to blame somebody for everything that doesn't turn out as they would like. We need to accept that sometimes others are better than we are and the way forward is to improve to the higher standard. Looking for a scapegoat might provide personal satisfaction for us occasionally but it doesn't actually solve anything. I prefer the learning by mistakes and experience route.



In snooker in the 1980s Steve Davis came virtually from nowhere and by his level of dedication and attention to detail set the bar higher than it had been probably since the days of Joe Davis. The other players could have sat back, found somebody or something to blame and carried on operating at their lower level. Or they could dedicate themselves more, practise harder and stop swilling gallons of beer and thus raise their games to the new level. They chose the latter route paving the way for the emergence of Stephen Hendry and the others who have followed. A similar thing happened in golf when Tiger Woods appeared on the scene in the 1990s.



Team sports like rugby league are slightly different in that the participants are dependant to a considerable extent on their colleagues to achieve success. However there is a similarity in that with better players around them ordinary players will be encouraged to improve their performances to the benefit of the team as a whole.



If you really need to blame somebody (the buck stops here etc) then blame the players who are the ones on the pitch making the mistakes or failing to stick to the game plan. No coach worth anything would ever send his team out to make mistakes and get beaten. So at the point where they cross the white line the players are as prepared as they can be to take on the opposition and try to win the game. If the opposition are better in personnel and technical skills they will, or should, emerge as winners and the losers have to go back to the "drawing board" to analyse what went wrong and work out how to put it right. This might involve bringing in better players, or changing the tactics or applying the tactical plan more precisely.



So let us not waste energy on finding somebody to blame all the time. Rather let us focus on ways to improve ourselves up to the standards set by the better teams. I think you will find that is the way the NRL operates which why Australia is head and shoulders ahead of everybody else in the rugby league world. We seem to live in a world where everybody wants to blame somebody for everything that doesn't turn out as they would like. We need to accept that sometimes others are better than we are and the way forward is to improve to the higher standard. Looking for a scapegoat might provide personal satisfaction for us occasionally but it doesn't actually solve anything. I prefer the learning by mistakes and experience route.In snooker in the 1980s Steve Davis came virtually from nowhere and by his level of dedication and attention to detail set the bar higher than it had been probably since the days of Joe Davis. The other players could have sat back, found somebody or something to blame and carried on operating at their lower level. Or they could dedicate themselves more, practise harder and stop swilling gallons of beer and thus raise their games to the new level. They chose the latter route paving the way for the emergence of Stephen Hendry and the others who have followed. A similar thing happened in golf when Tiger Woods appeared on the scene in the 1990s.Team sports like rugby league are slightly different in that the participants are dependant to a considerable extent on their colleagues to achieve success. However there is a similarity in that with better players around them ordinary players will be encouraged to improve their performances to the benefit of the team as a whole.If you really need to blame somebody (the buck stops here etc) then blame the players who are the ones on the pitch making the mistakes or failing to stick to the game plan. No coach worth anything would ever send his team out to make mistakes and get beaten. So at the point where they cross the white line the players are as prepared as they can be to take on the opposition and try to win the game. If the opposition are better in personnel and technical skills they will, or should, emerge as winners and the losers have to go back to the "drawing board" to analyse what went wrong and work out how to put it right. This might involve bringing in better players, or changing the tactics or applying the tactical plan more precisely.So let us not waste energy on finding somebody to blame all the time. Rather let us focus on ways to improve ourselves up to the standards set by the better teams. I think you will find that is the way the NRL operates which why Australia is head and shoulders ahead of everybody else in the rugby league world. Danensian Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm

Posts: 57

Having re-read my last post I realise that I forgot to include Carl Hall in the blame hierarchy.



Carl these days is a couple of steps removed from what is happening on the pitch. His role is to appoint the coach and generally look after the well being of the club. When he appoints a coach he does so in the hope that the person appointed will take the club forward and achieve the success which the fans crave. Bigger clubs can afford to attract the best coaches. Clubs like ours which can't do that may have to resort to appointing coaches with little or no experience. Whatever way it work out nobody can accuse Carl of deliberately getting it wrong. Carl has in the past apologised for what some have seen as 'his mistakes'. If I were advising him I would encourage him not to apologise because he has nothing to apologise for and such a course of action only serves to make him seem weak.



Carl has been around the British rugby league scene for something like 25 years as a player at the top level and administrator. His circle of contacts in the game is probably second to none and we are lucky to have him at the club. So let us all get behind him and give him our full support. Oh and I do not apologise for being fully behind Carl myself. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Danensian, hally's hot air and 39 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 35 posts • Page 4 of 4 Return to Doncaster RLFC Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,633,564 1,136 76,229 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 21st Sep : 20:00 SL SALFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55 NRL MELBOURNE v BRISBANE TV Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v HULL FC TV Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v LEEDS Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 8s LONDONB v LEIGH Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























