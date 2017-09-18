Post a reply



weighman wrote: Got to take issue Danensian over a few points

1) I think a fair few of the players were on contract money .

2) We need a good clear out even ones who have 2 year contracts .

3) It wouldn't have mattered this season if 4 spots had been available we have not been good enough to get promotion .



This from a so called happy clapper , who is not happy the way the season has panned out .



Will still be here in 2018 hoping for better !!!!

COYD



1. When I referred to match fees only it was the situation which pertained when the club was re-established under Carl. That position has changed in the years since then.

2. To throw out the baby with the bath water achieves nothing at all. All it means is that you have to start again from scratch. The core of a squad is there at the moment and it should be used to build around.

1. When I referred to match fees only it was the situation which pertained when the club was re-established under Carl. That position has changed in the years since then.

2. To throw out the baby with the bath water achieves nothing at all. All it means is that you have to start again from scratch. The core of a squad is there at the moment and it should be used to build around.

3. That statement is a matter of opinion.



Hi Danensian I respect what you say could you tell me the players you would build the side around .

We will see in time who are retained , at the moment we know we will be without Feka. Moonshine

With regard to the post put on here by Geoff Roebuck it amounts to this. The club ran out of money at the end of the 2013 season and was purchased by DRFC from Carl Hall and Steve Scholes for £100k thus putting it under the Club Doncaster brolly. The purchase of the Dons by the Rovers caused a right 2 and 8 (John Ryan was not an happy bunny) and is well documented on Page 57 of this board under Takeover Talks. So the paragraph regarding Carl Hall saving the club and thus this branch of RL Fans forum is not entirely descriptive in my opinion.



As for the play offs or Super 8 to sex it up, we ended the normal season on 20 points and after the playoffs we have 23, you do the maths. We all agree I think that the term disappointing hardly cuts the mustard when it comes to summarising up this season.



Can we trust that there will be changes, its a matter of conjecture, I hope so but faith is not at an all time high on this matter.



I appreciate that there is a budget to stick to and not exceed which is crucial for any club and my one big hope is that RH spends wisely and well and the tie up with Hull is a godsend regarding that matter. (there is a rumour on the Barrow site that they are well in debt) weighman Silver RLFANS Member



Barrow have an EGM in October , rumoured to be over finances . Double Movement

Here are a few posts from the Barrow fans forum:



Is this something that we as Barrow fans should be worried about?

Financial Situation/Update!



It does appear (if the rumours flying around are true) that there are major financial issues at the club. With hopefully 2 big home matches over the next 2 weeks imagine difference it would make if everyone who normally goes to the games could take 1 extra/new supporter with them.

If not already taken I will offer to sponsor the match ball.



If we both win our semis next week could possibly be over 3k for the final if its barrow v haven



there was a small article in the RL press regarding possible potential investors interested in the club ???? Anyone know any more on this? weighman Silver RLFANS Member



Is that us or Barrow Mike ? Double Movement

weighman wrote: Is that us or Barrow Mike ?



Thankfully we're financially sound due to Carl and Club Doncaster. You have to feel sorry for the Barrow fans.



Thankfully we're financially sound due to Carl and Club Doncaster. You have to feel sorry for the Barrow fans.

I hope Barrow's situation isn't as serious as it sounds but it shows what happens if you spend money you've not got.

hally's hot air wrote: The statement 2 posts up was written nearly 4 yrs ago, can you hand on heart tell me we've have improved on the field as a team? each of those 4yrs we've been told the budget is getting higher or we are targeting promotion so to me that was 100% spin or lies.



Well I suppose taking that starting and finishing point you could argue that no progress has been made. However during that time (I think) we achieved a promotion and a relegation.



I can't comment on changes in the size of the budget as I don't have any figures to hand but it is unlikely that the Club Doncaster administration would resort to either lies or spin. To be involved in lies would lay them open to fraud charges and Gavin Baldwin and his staff do not get involved in spin. They tell it as it is. They are also open to suggestions from fans regarding improvements



I have looked at that press release you referred to in your earlier post about Carl's 'lies'. In it Carl makes three statements none of which you could take exception to. In Gavin Baldwin's statement in that press release, about the Rovers' takeover of the Dons, he makes the point that the Dons were solvent and that the Rovers would not be propping up the Dons financially. This was because, as with Dons fans, there was a suspicion among Rovers fans that they were getting the raw end of the arrangement. In fact the establishment of Club Doncaster, including the taking over of running the stadium, has been to the benefit of both clubs. In fact the stadium has been turned round from an annual loss of something like half a million pounds to a profit of a similar amount. In part this has been achieved by merging the administrations of the two clubs into one organisation and eliminating dual operations. These savings are available to the clubs for their development. Well I suppose taking that starting and finishing point you could argue that no progress has been made. However during that time (I think) we achieved a promotion and a relegation.

I can't comment on changes in the size of the budget as I don't have any figures to hand but it is unlikely that the Club Doncaster administration would resort to either lies or spin. To be involved in lies would lay them open to fraud charges and Gavin Baldwin and his staff do not get involved in spin. They tell it as it is. They are also open to suggestions from fans regarding improvements

I have looked at that press release you referred to in your earlier post about Carl's 'lies'. In it Carl makes three statements none of which you could take exception to. In Gavin Baldwin's statement in that press release, about the Rovers' takeover of the Dons, he makes the point that the Dons were solvent and that the Rovers would not be propping up the Dons financially. This was because, as with Dons fans, there was a suspicion among Rovers fans that they were getting the raw end of the arrangement. In fact the establishment of Club Doncaster, including the taking over of running the stadium, has been to the benefit of both clubs. In fact the stadium has been turned round from an annual loss of something like half a million pounds to a profit of a similar amount. In part this has been achieved by merging the administrations of the two clubs into one organisation and eliminating dual operations. These savings are available to the clubs for their development. 