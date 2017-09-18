weighman wrote: Got to take issue Danensian over a few points

1) I think a fair few of the players were on contract money .

2) We need a good clear out even ones who have 2 year contracts .

3) It wouldn't have mattered this season if 4 spots had been available we have not been good enough to get promotion .



This from a so called happy clapper , who is not happy the way the season has panned out .



Will still be here in 2018 hoping for better !!!!

COYD

1. When I referred to match fees only it was the situation which pertained when the club was re-established under Carl. That position as changed in the years since then.2. To throw out the baby with the bath water achieves nothing at all. All it means is that you have to start again from scratch. The core of a squad there at the moment and it should be used to build around.3. That statement is a matter of opinion.