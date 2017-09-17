weighman Silver RLFANS Member



May be a change of format , rumoured 14 in C & C1 for 2018. sanjunien

Double Movement wrote: Spot on Sanjunien.



It's going to be an incredibly tough league next season which is why we must aim high with our recruitment or else we run the risk of coming up short again.



And i'll still bang on about changing the policy of signing OAPs instead of young hopefuls and/or experienced senior players with still a lot to offer. For example, I was speaking with an ex French international player last evening who is looking for a job next year after maybe a French season in their Elite division from october to april. However, I could never imagine a club like Donny taking such an initiative..

Recruitment is the key of course and i'm confident RH will deliver IF he's allowed a bit freedom to operate.

The fact is to top this division a club has to construct a side that would challenge for honours in the league above.

That should be the benchmark ... a team that could beat such as Batley and Dewsbury and give the likes of Halifax and Featherstone a game.

I'm serious!



We can't afford that, I bet, so the other simple fact is we need to negotiate some season long class from Hull to help us. With its drawbacks to boot.



Barrow can get twice the crowd we get, so they at least they have a start.



I honestly can't see how Donny can top this league without Club Doncaster going out on a limb and going for it.



Don't think they will after this awful year.



So I think we are in the shiite! .....



Also the management need to realise that the Dons have to be in the top two all the time ... and from the get go.

Otherwise they will NOT get an increase in the base crowd of 500 they command thus far.



Thank God I'm an atheist.

Also the last few years including Paul Cooke's last were notable for recruitment that was not notable.



With only a few exceptions, and those being players who had played their best rugby some time back, as each player was signed, the question 'who?' came straight to mind.

We were dragging nobodies from wherever we could at basement money.

Hardly likely to build a great side or rev up support.

That has GOT to stop!



