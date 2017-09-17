The fact is to top this division a club has to construct a side that would challenge for honours in the league above.
That should be the benchmark ... a team that could beat such as Batley and Dewsbury and give the likes of Halifax and Featherstone a game.
I'm serious!
We can't afford that, I bet, so the other simple fact is we need to negotiate some season long class from Hull to help us. With its drawbacks to boot.
Barrow can get twice the crowd we get, so they at least they have a start.
I honestly can't see how Donny can top this league without Club Doncaster going out on a limb and going for it.
Don't think they will after this awful year.
So I think we are in the shiite! .....
Also the management need to realise that the Dons have to be in the top two all the time ... and from the get go.
Otherwise they will NOT get an increase in the base crowd of 500 they command thus far.