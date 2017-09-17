bonaire wrote:
Its only the Dual reg/ loans with Hull fc that will get you out of that division
It was the young Hull players in the team yesterday who despite playing behind a lightweight pack put in a really good shift
Without doubt Thornton and his poor coaching/recruitment is where your criticism should be levied.
We've certainly benefited from our links with Hull but the weakness of relying on players on D/R and Loans is that you can never be sure they're going to be available to play. If they're key players in your team, in critical positions, it causes mayhem when they're recalled.
It'd be great if we could get Monsieur Miloudi on a year long loan, as I'm sure that would help Hull in the long-term too, but what happens if Albert Kelly, Mark Sneyd, or Jamie Shaul gets injured? We end up having a huge void to fill.
I fully agree the poor recruitment of Gary Thornton is why we've under-performed this season.
We need to try to build a team that isn't dependent on DR/Loans and then use DR/Loans to supplement a strong squad of our own.