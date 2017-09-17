WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well that's that!

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Doncaster RLFC Well that's that!

Post a reply
Well that's that!
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:50 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16838
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Pipped by Newcastle ... not even a playoff game.

Feel free to post your thoughts on a wonderful season.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:04 pm
sanjunien User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5387
Location: Limoges,France
Finishing 6th in a poor league isn't acceptable for a club with aspirations.

Problem is, the buck doesn't seem to stop anywhere...
Re: Well that's that!
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:12 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6753
We didn't deserve to reach the play offs.

Things that I see where we went wrong:-
1)Poor recruitment , including signing on injured players.
2) Poor coach(GT) & the players didn't seem to want to play for him .
3) Format of the league ,but that was the same for everyone .
4) Too much spin about budgets & players abilities .
Hopes:-
1) RH is given a chance to pick his own squad .
2) We do not retain too many of the 2017 team even if some are on 2 year contracts .
3) Not too much spin about record budgets & season ticket sales .
4) Better communication between management & fans .
5) Scrap ITD
6) Ditch the Dual Reg policy.
7) The RFL change the format for C1 in 2018 , having home & away fixtures , even if it means reducing the number of clubs .
Re: Well that's that!
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:33 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1729
weighman wrote:
We didn't deserve to reach the play offs.

Things that I see where we went wrong:-
1)Poor recruitment , including signing on injured players.
2) Poor coach(GT) & the players didn't seem to want to play for him .
3) Format of the league ,but that was the same for everyone .
4) Too much spin about budgets & players abilities .
Hopes:-
1) RH is given a chance to pick his own squad .
2) We do not retain too many of the 2017 team even if some are on 2 year contracts .
3) Not too much spin about record budgets & season ticket sales .
4) Better communication between management & fans .
5) Scrap ITD
6) Ditch the Dual Reg policy.
7) The RFL change the format for C1 in 2018 , having home & away fixtures , even if it means reducing the number of clubs .



Its only the Dual reg/ loans with Hull fc that will get you out of that division
It was the young Hull players in the team yesterday who despite playing behind a lightweight pack put in a really good shift
Without doubt Thornton and his poor coaching/recruitment is where your criticism should be levied.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:48 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6753
I have never liked D-Reg , we should bring on & play our own players .
Its nothing to do with Hull , any way the players we had yesterday were on loan, none had qualified by dual reg not even Rawsthorne .

Hull & other SL clubs should have reserve teams to bring on their own players after playing U19.

Just my humble opinion Bonaire .
Re: Well that's that!
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:48 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1514
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
We probably finished where we deserved to finish. We’ve been holding onto hopes of getting into the play-offs but in our heart of hearts most of us haven’t been convinced all season that we were amongst the best two teams in the league.

Fundamentally, the recruitment wasn’t good enough. If ever we needed evidence to show what we’ve been missing in the halves, Miloudi showed it to us last night in the Toronto game. The half-backs simply haven’t produced the goods. Jordon Howden was our main hope and he was never fit.

To play the expansive game that Richard Horne wants to play, it’s critical to have pace out wide and players who have a side-step. We really need to be looking to bring in players of the calibre of Craig Hall and Liam Kaye at Toronto as they’re the types who can change games.

We’ve improved defensively since Richard Horne’s arrival. We were very poor under GT. Whilst we’ve tried to play a more entertaining, expansive style of rugby we’ve not been able to find a way to win the close matches.

We tried the youth route with Paul Cooke and it failed. We tried the experienced forwards route under GT and that failed. We've got to sign enough players with sufficient class as well as finding the right blend of youth and experience.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:02 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1514
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
bonaire wrote:
Its only the Dual reg/ loans with Hull fc that will get you out of that division
It was the young Hull players in the team yesterday who despite playing behind a lightweight pack put in a really good shift
Without doubt Thornton and his poor coaching/recruitment is where your criticism should be levied.


We've certainly benefited from our links with Hull but the weakness of relying on players on D/R and Loans is that you can never be sure they're going to be available to play. If they're key players in your team, in critical positions, it causes mayhem when they're recalled.

It'd be great if we could get Monsieur Miloudi on a year long loan, as I'm sure that would help Hull in the long-term too, but what happens if Albert Kelly, Mark Sneyd, or Jamie Shaul gets injured? We end up having a huge void to fill.

I fully agree the poor recruitment of Gary Thornton is why we've under-performed this season.

We need to try to build a team that isn't dependent on DR/Loans and then use DR/Loans to supplement a strong squad of our own.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:07 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1514
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
weighman wrote:
We didn't deserve to reach the play offs.


Hopes:-
1) RH is given a chance to pick his own squad .
2) We do not retain too many of the 2017 team even if some are on 2 year contracts .
3) Not too much spin about record budgets & season ticket sales .
4) Better communication between management & fans .
5) Scrap ITD
6) Ditch the Dual Reg policy.
7) The RFL change the format for C1 in 2018 , having home & away fixtures , even if it means reducing the number of clubs .


Excellent points, Weighman.

Not sure we should ditch DR totally but we shouldn't be dependent on it.
Re: Well that's that!
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:13 pm
sanjunien User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5387
Location: Limoges,France
Most were bemoaning the arrival of Toronto this time last year but next season won't be much different with the mighty Bulls, a decent Oldham side, at least two Cumbrian clubs, York, Keighley and Newcastle most of whom are at least as good as the Dons. Even sixth place next season may be tricky....

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Double Movement, huby, sanjunien, Wanderer, weighman and 93 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,9133,06576,2264,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
28
- 14OXFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
32
- 18KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
72
- 16ROCHDALE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
34
- 18SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
18
- 12LONDONS  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
42
- 28HEMEL  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
22
- 29DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
0
- 68WARRINGTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
6
- 56WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
24
- 26NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
20
- 38CASTLEFORD
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM